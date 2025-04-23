Netflix's 'Battle Camp' Pits Reality Stars Against Each Other, but Where Was It Filmed? "Sit your ass down on the couch, watch it, and let me know what you think." – Taylor Lewan, host of 'Battle Camp.' By Ivy Griffith Published April 23 2025, 11:23 a.m. ET Source: Netflix

When you think of a summer camp setting, you probably imagine cabins or tents, fire pits, roasted marshmallows, canoes, campfire songs, and learning to work with your campmates to achieve objectives and win games. But Netflix's Battle Camp says "no thank you" to harmony and teamwork. Well, there's a little teamwork.

The reality game show pits Netflix reality show stars against one another in a head-to-head that tests their skills and pushes them to their limits. The show, set amidst an idyllic waterfront location that offers all the amenities of a traditional camp, is filled with drama and intrigue. But where was it filmed? Here's what we know.

Source: Netflix

Where was the Netflix series 'Battle Camp' filmed?

They aren't here to sing "Kumbaya," they're here to get down and dirty and take home the big prize. When contestants appear on Battle Camp, there's an extra unsung cast member that doesn't get a lot of recognition: the breathtaking location of the camp.

So where was it filmed? We aren't exactly sure. One site, Moviedelic, suggests that the show was filmed in a secluded region of Mexico. They point to mountains visible in the background of the show such as Ajusco, Pico del Águila, and Cerro Taravill to pinpoint the filming location.

A2Z suggests that filming was done outside of Mexico City, Mexico. The backdrop looks like any typical rural mountain campsite in North America or Mexico, so it's hard to say exactly, but Mexico seems to be the most popular rumored location.

Source: Netflix

'Battle Camp' pits reality stars against one another in a head-to-head physical showdown.

Meanwhile, as contestants enjoy the sprawling mountain campsite and challenges across the water, the series tries to turn the image of reality television contestants as weak and frivolous on its head.

Contestants for Battle Camp come from Netflix reality series Love Is Blind, The Ultimatum: Queer Love, Perfect Match, Too Hot to Handle, Selling the OC, Cheer, The Circle, and more. The host, Taylor Lewan, shared on Instagram, "30 days of filming and dozens of voiceovers. Sit your ass down on the couch, watch it, and let me know what you think."

Netflix said that the contestants endure "high-octane challenges, grueling punishments, and a giant spinning 'wheel of misfortune' that determines who stays in camp and who must pack their bags and head home." If it sounds like Survivor with a bit of doom mixed in, it's probably no coincidence. Only this time, it's Survivor with contestants you already know and love.

Source: Netflix