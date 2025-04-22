The Host of Netflix's 'Battle Camp' Is "Incredibly Proud" of the Reality Competition Series A former NFL player is trading the football field for the great outdoors as the host of Netflix's newest reality competition series 'Battle Camp.' By Allison DeGrushe Published April 22 2025, 4:59 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

Who's ready for summer camp, folks? Some of Netflix's biggest reality and docuseries stars sure are! Welcome to Battle Camp, the streamer's latest competition series where a giant spinning wheel randomly decides who stays at camp and who's heading home early.

As many of us reality TV fanatics already know, the cast is stacked with fan favorites from Love Is Blind, Cheer, Perfect Match, Too Hot to Handle, The Circle, Selling the OC, Squid Game: The Challenge, and more. However, there's still one burning question: Who's stepping in as host for this cutthroat competition? Here's what you need to know!

Source: Netflix

Who is the host of Netflix's 'Battle Camp'?

For those eager to know, the host of Netflix's newest reality competition series Battle Camp is the one and only Taylor Lewan! Or as Netflix puts it, think of Taylor as a mix between a "coach and camp counselor," helping guide contestants through the chaos of camp life.

Beyond his exciting new role as host, Taylor will play a major part in guiding players through the game's many twists — including the show's notorious giant spinning wheel, which determines who stays and who's packing their bags early.

Now, let's get to know our host a bit better! Taylor is a former NFL offensive tackle who spent his entire nine-season career with the Tennessee Titans. He earned PFWA All-Rookie Team honors in 2014 and was selected to three straight Pro Bowls from 2016 to 2018.

Source: Netflix

After being released by the Titans in 2023 following multiple season-ending injuries, Taylor stepped away from the field but stayed busy. He's embraced life in Tennessee with his wife, Taylin, and their two daughters, Wynne and Willow. He’s also continued to stay relevant off the football field as the co-host of the Barstool Sports podcast Bussin’ With The Boys, alongside his former Titans linebacker Will Compton.

Taylor Lewan was skeptical about hosting 'Battle Camp.'

On March 26, 2025, Taylor Lewan took to X (formerly Twitter) to address his involvement in Battle Camp. While he expressed his excitement about joining the project, Taylor also admitted he was initially hesitant about taking on hosting responsibilities.

"This time last year, I found myself just outside Mexico City, doing something I never imagined," he wrote. "A few weeks before, I received a call from my agent, Kim Smith, saying there was a network interested in me potentially hosting a reality TV show. At first, I wasn't sure what to think, but then I found out it was Netflix — a global brand — and that definitely caught my attention."

This time last year, I found myself just outside Mexico City, doing something I never imagined.



A few weeks before, I received a call from my agent, Kim Smith, saying there was a network interested in me potentially hosting a reality TV show. At first, I wasn’t sure what to… pic.twitter.com/StEivNsNlK — Taylor Lewan (@TaylorLewan77) March 26, 2025

Taylor continued, explaining how things moved pretty quickly. He said, "After a couple of meetings and 14 days later, I was on a plane to film Battle Camp (working title at the time). It was 30+ days of late nights and early mornings, trying to figure out how to swim in this brand-new ocean."