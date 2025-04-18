Who Killed [SPOILER] in 'Ransom Canyon'? Season 1 Finale Reveals Truth Who was driving the blue pickup truck that killed Randall in 'Ransom Canyon'? By Trisha Faulkner Published April 18 2025, 11:05 a.m. ET Source: NETFLIX Philip Winchester as Sheriff Dan Brigman on Ransom Canyon

Spoiler alert: This article contains massive spoilers for Season 1 of Ransom Canyon. Ever since Ransom Canyon dropped on Netflix on April 17, 2025, fans have been buzzing about one big question: who killed Randall in Ransom Canyon? The series, based on Jodi Thomas’s novels, weaves together a lot of small-town drama. The mystery surrounding Randall Kirkland’s death, however, quickly became the most gripping storyline of the season.

Randall’s tragic car crash, involving an unknown driver in a blue pickup truck, sets off an emotional spiral for his father, Staten Kirkland (Josh Duhamel), and a season-long guessing game for viewers. Let’s be honest, there were a whole slew of theories. Was it a rival rancher? A drunk teen? Someone covering something up? Every episode added a new layer to the mystery without giving too much away.

Hubert Smielecki aka Randall (second from left) with 'Ransom Canyon' castmates.

The question of who killed Randall in 'Ransom Canyon' kept fans guessing all season.

The show did a great job of keeping us off balance. One minute, you think you’ve figured out who killed Randall (Hubert Smielecki). Then, a new clue drops that points you in a completely different direction. Various characters had motives, secrets, and enough tension to make everyone look suspicious. As the series progresses, Staten’s grief turns into obsession. He continues to push the sheriff’s office for answers as he hardly believes Randall’s death was an accident.



Fans on social media were all over it too — some pointing fingers at Kit Russell, others thinking maybe it was a cover-up involving someone close to the sheriff. Reddit threads and TikTok recaps lit up with side-by-side pickup comparisons, timeline theories, and emotional reactions to Staten’s breakdowns. The mystery had everyone playing detective with him.

When 'Ransom Canyon' finally revealed the truth, it hit way harder than expected.

When the big reveal came in the Season 1 finale, the answer was both shocking and heartbreaking. Turns out, the blue pickup truck belonged to Margaret Brigman, the estranged wife of Sheriff Dan and mother of Lauren. Margaret, who had been struggling with alcohol and spiraling from a complicated personal life, had been driving the night of the crash.

Lizzy Greene as Lauren and Philip Winchester as Sheriff Dan Brigman

It’s the kind of twist that makes you sit with the ending for a minute. Not only did Margaret cause the accident, but Sheriff Brigman had to arrest his own wife after uncovering the truth. While justice technically gets served, nobody really walks away from it whole. Staten may have the answer he was desperate for, but it doesn’t bring back his son. TV Insider pointed out that this reveal was a slow burn — one that worked because it gave emotional weight to every interaction leading up to it.