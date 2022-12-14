Part of 'Blackjack Christmas' Takes Place in Jamaica — Was It Actually Filmed There?

All Corrine Allen (Dawnn Lewis) wants is to spend quality Christmas time with her sister Delores (Charmin Lee) in Jamaica for the holidays. However, Gloria calls Corrine out on this, noting that they hadn't spoken in years when Corrine calls inviting herself over.

Blackjack Christmas tells the story of Corrine's journey to healing after the death of her husband, as she struggles to fight her gambling addiction and her estrangement from her sister.