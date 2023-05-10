Home > Television > Reality TV Source: MTV Season 3 of MTV’s ‘Couples Retreat’ Took Place in *This* Iconic Location The third installment of 'Couples Retreat' was filmed in an entirely new location than Seasons 1 and 2. Here's the scoop on where it took place. By Haylee Thorson May 10 2023, Updated 11:28 a.m. ET

Six new celebrity couples were ready to do whatever it takes to save their relationships in the third season of Couples Retreat. Shortly after Season 3 arrived on MTV, the drama was already swirling. Seasons 1 and 2 of the reality romance series aired on VH1, so it’s no secret that Season 3 looked slightly different. Did you know filming of the third installment actually took place in an entirely new location? Here’s the scoop on where Season 3 of Couples Retreat occurred.

Where was ‘Couples Retreat’ Season 3 filmed?

VH1’s Couples Retreat moved to MTV for its third season, so it was only natural that the reality romance series received a new filming location alongside its new network. Seasons 1 and 2 of the drama-fueled show occurred in sunny Southern California, specifically Coronado in San Diego Bay. And the format remained the same for the first two seasons.

Source: MTV

In the series’ first and second installments, six celebrity couples stayed at the Loews Coronado Bay Resort to resolve their relationship issues. The four-star hotel offered everything from beaches and pool cabanas to sailboat rides and watersports. However, now that MTV has taken over, the brand-new cast gets a brand-new backdrop.

Couples Retreat Season 3 also takes place in a sunny setting, but instead of the beach, it’s the desert. Filming of the third installment of the reality series occurred in Las Vegas, with the dazzling Vegas Strip front and center. For this season, the six celebrity couples tried their hand at unconventional Sin City experiences such as herding cattle, trapezing with Cirque du Soleil performers, training with a ninja, and more.

Who is the cast of ‘Couples Retreat’ Season 3?

In true Couples Retreat fashion, the third installment features six new celebrity couples never before in the series, looking to rekindle their spark. The Real Housewives of Atlanta fans will immediately recognize Phaedra Parks’ ex-husband Apollo Nida and his new wife, Sherien Almufti, as part of the Season 3 cast.

Actor Bre-Z and her fiancée Chris Amore joined the show as the first LGBTQ+ partners to grace Couples Retreat. Former RHOA “friend” Falynn Pina and her partner Jaylan Pina are another Season 3 couple, who hoped to resolve their relationship issues ahead of saying, “I do.”

Source: MTV

Season 3 features another RHOA alum, Shamari DeVoe, and her husband/renowned R&B singer Ronnie DeVoe. Power couple Yung Joc, a famed rapper, and Kendra Robinson, a criminal law attorney, hope to resolve their trust issues during the newest installment of Couples Retreat.