Season 3 of MTV's 'Couples Retreat' Is Certain to Be Chaotic Thanks to This Colorful Cast
Who was cast in Season 3 of MTV's 'Couple Retreat'? Meet Apollo Nida and Sherien Almufti, Young Joc and Kendra Robinson, and more!
Love isn’t for the faint of heart — just ask the couples on Season 3 of MTV’s Couples Retreat.
The reality TV series sees six celebrity couples hop on a flight to Sin City, where they are forced to confront the many, many issues in their relationships. In the past, the series has featured high-profile fan-favorite reality stars like Yandy and Mendecees Smith, Rasheeda and Kirk Frost, and more.
But who’s on Season 3 of Couples Retreat? Read on to find out!
Apollo Nida and Sherien Almufti
Returning to Couples Retreat for their second round of marriage counseling are Ronnie and his wife of nearly two decades, Shamari DeVoe.
The couple first met in 2001. Five years later, they got married and later welcomed twin boys — Ronnie III and Roman DeVoe. Although Ronnie and Shamar might be the longest-lasting marriage on Season 3 of Couples Retreat, they’ve had their fair share of issues in the past.
Previously, the duo admitted to opening up their marriage, which subsequently caused trust issues between them. In Season 3, they head to Vegas to work on communication.
Couples Retreat viewers get a blast from the past in Season 3.
The split between Real Housewives of Atlanta stars Phaedra Parks and her husband of five years, Apollo Nida was anything but amicable.
During the relationship, Apollo cheated on Phaedra with Sherien Almufti, who he proposed to while in prison for fraud and identity theft. The two tied the knot in October of 2022, two years after his release. It’s safe to say that Apollo and Sherien’s relationship started out on a rocky note but the newlyweds just might get a fresh start in Vegas.
Falynn Pina and Jaylan Banks
Apollo isn’t the only RHOA alum to appear in Season 3 of Couples Retreat. Additionally, controversial “friend of” Falynn Pina joins the cast with her fiancé, Jaylan. Their romantic relationship got serious while Falynn and her now ex-husband, Simon Guobadia, were estranged.
Shortly after he filed for divorce, he proposed to RHOA star Porsha Williams, who he later married. But Falynn has moved on, too. After welcoming a baby in late 2021, she and Jaylan plan to walk down the aisle. But from what we’ve seen on Season 3 of Couples Retreat, it’s unclear if they’ll make it to the altar.
Bre-Z and Chris Amore
Best-known for her roles in Empire and All American, Bre-Z and her fiancé, professional makeup artist Chris Amore, make history as the first LGBTQ+ couple to join the cast of MTV’s Couples Retreat.
Fatboy SSE and Tiana Kimbrough
Although the couple has been married for several years now, internet-famous comedian and rap star Fatboy SSE and his wife of several years, Tiana Kimbrough, can’t seem to get on the same page. With Fatboy SSE’s ongoing gambling addiction and the rumors of infidelity floating around, working on their marriage proves to be quite the challenge in Season 3 of Couples Retreat.
Yung Joc and Kendra Robinson
Young Joc and Kendra Robinson’s relationship has been an emotional rollercoaster, to say the least. The two married in November of 2021 and are no longer in the honeymoon phase. From baby mama drama to allegations of cheating, these two have been through the wringer.
Much like the rest of the couples in Season 3 of Couples Retreat, they’re on a mission to rebuild the trust in their marriage.