Where Was John Mulaney’s ‘Baby J’ Filmed? What to know

In his Netflix special, Baby J, comedian John Mulaney discussed the many challenges he faced from 2020 to 2021. Using humor, John poked fun at the things some of his fans already knew about, including his past addiction to prescription drugs Xanax, Adderall, Klonopin, Percocet, and cocaine. Baby J showed John in a new light and received rave reviews since the special aired. So, where was Baby J filmed?

Where was John Mulaney’s ‘Baby J’ filmed? The special was his first one after rehab.

Baby J was filmed in Boston, Mass. John’s fans gathered at the Boston Symphony Hall to see the show live, and it was ultimately the place the special aired. The Symphony Hall has reportedly been around since 1900 and became a designated U.S. National Historic Landmark in 1999. The filming location isn’t new for John, though, as he has made specials in several East Coast areas, including his hometown, Chicago, Ill.

Baby J was John’s first comedy special since he went to rehab in 2020, per The Hollywood Reporter. He shared in the special that he sought help after his friends Seth Meyers, Fred Armisen, and Nick Kroll orchestrated a Zoom intervention for him that December.

In a series of jokes, John opened up about having “a full baggie of 30mg of Adderall, a full baggie of Xanax, 3 grams of cocaine, and $2,000 in cash” before his intervention, noting he “had other plans that weekend.” However, he entered a facility in Pennsylvania as an outpatient and left the facility in February 2021.

