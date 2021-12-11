A Renovation Rehabilitates an Run-Down Romance In Lifetime’s ‘The Holiday Fix Up’By Dan Clarendon
Dec. 11 2021, Published 12:57 p.m. ET
Not only do Jana Kramer and Ryan McPartlin star in The Holiday Fix Up — which premieres on Lifetime tonight, Saturday, Dec. 11, at 8 p.m. ET — but as executive producers, they also got to “fix up” the climax of the Christmas TV movie.
“When we were filming, me and Ryan were like, ‘Something needs to happen at the end,’” Jana told People recently. “So we changed the script, we changed the location, and we were able to do that because we were also executive producers on it. So it was cool to be able to have that full-circle moment where, watching it as a team, it paid off.”
What’s ‘The Holiday Fix Up’ about?
The Holiday Fix Up follows Sam, a designer and the host of popular home renovation show, who goes home during the holidays to renovate a local inn. That’s where she meets up with Coop, the lead contractor on the project.
“The only problem — he’s the guy who broke her heart, and she’s the one who got away,” Lifetime’s synopsis teases. “Sparks fly as they work closely to get the renovations done in time for the inn’s annual Christmas Eve Harborfest. Will they be able to fix the mistakes of their past to build a future together?”
Who’s in the cast of ‘The Holiday Fix Up’?
Jana Kramer and Ryan McPartlin lead the cast of The Holiday Fix Up, playing Sam and Coop, respectively. Jana is a country singer and actress known for her role on One Tree Hill, and Ryan made a name for himself as series regular on the TV shows Chuck and L.A.’s Finest.
Ryan also cast TV host Maria Menounos as his sister in The Holiday Fix Up, as he told TV Insiderearlier this month, and he teamed up with Sugarland’s Kristian Bush to write the song “Second Chances,” which Jana performs in the movie. “Turned out I wasn’t so bad at the lyrics!” he added. “It’s just my favorite thing ever.”
The cast also includes Godfather of Harlem’s Steve Vinovich, I’m Dying Up Here’s Brandon Ford Green, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’s Brian Sills.
The Holiday Fix Up was written by Jessica Koosed and directed by Brian Herzlinger, the latter of whom previously helmed the TV movies A Christmas Switch,Twinkle All the Way, and A Welcome Home Christmas. Brian is also the filmmaker who chronicled his quest to go on a date with Drew Barrymore in the aptly-titled 2004 documentary My Date With Drew.
Where was ‘The Holiday Fix Up’ filmed?
The Holiday Fix Up was filmed in Connecticut this summer, according to CT Insider. And Muddy Waters Café in New London, Conn., has a prominent role in the movie.
“[The director] came in, and literally within a minute, says, ‘This is the spot,’” café owner David Preka told CT Insider. “We are very pleased. … Our customers are happy. We’ve been receiving so much support — it’s been one busy week.”
Though the Connecticut scenery may look frosty in The Holiday Fox Up, don’t be fooled: The cast and crew of the TV movie battled summer heat during production. “They had to keep the fans and the blow dryers going — the race against the sweat is always the toughest part,” Ryan said.