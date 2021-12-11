A Renovation Rehabilitates an Run-Down Romance In Lifetime’s ‘The Holiday Fix Up’

The cast also includes Godfather of Harlem’s Steve Vinovich, I’m Dying Up Here’s Brandon Ford Green, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’s Brian Sills.

The Holiday Fix Up was written by Jessica Koosed and directed by Brian Herzlinger, the latter of whom previously helmed the TV movies A Christmas Switch,Twinkle All the Way, and A Welcome Home Christmas. Brian is also the filmmaker who chronicled his quest to go on a date with Drew Barrymore in the aptly-titled 2004 documentary My Date With Drew.