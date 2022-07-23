Jordan Peele's 'Nope' Features a Theme Park, a Horse Ranch, and Other Locations

Paying homage to iconic films like Steven Spielberg's E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial and Eadweard Muybridge's 1878 short, The Horse in Motion, Nope tells the hair-raising tale of a horse ranch that becomes the favorite hunting ground of a UFO-like entity. Spoiler: the UFO is a picky eater.

It doesn't enjoy consuming horse statues, though it sometimes gushes blood. Is the real-life equivalent of the Haywood Ranch open to visitors? Where was Nope filmed?