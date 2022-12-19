A Certain Dutton Family Member Winds Up in Africa in '1923'

From 2021's 1883 to 2022's 1923, fans are taking to the franchise like a horse takes to oats. The latter spinoff is a star-studded prequel to Yellowstone and a sequel to 1883.

Starring Oscar nominee Harrison Ford (Blade Runner) and Oscar winner Helen Mirren (The Queen), 1923 features "a new generation of the Dutton family as they explore the early twentieth century in the mountain west." But one of the Duttons — who was just a boy in 1883 — boasts a storyline that takes place outside of the U.S. In fact, it's set in the heat of Africa.