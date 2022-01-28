Vachik Mangassarian, the Star of 'NCIS' and 'Lost and Found in Armenia,' Has Died at Age 78

Actor and The Armenian National Network host Vachik Mangassarian has passed away at age 78.

Born in Iran in 1943, the Armenian actor moved to the U.S. when he was 23, per NBC News. He landed one of his first roles in 1978, playing Vache Mangar in Samuel Khachikian's crime-drama thriller, The South's Shark. A prolific actor, Vachik had almost 50 acting credits. What happened to the actor? In which shows and movies did he appear? Who did he play in NCIS?