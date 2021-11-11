Nina Dobrev Plays Natalie in 'Love Hard' – Who Does Her Character End up With?

He adores authors she considers to be pretentious. He enjoys doing challenging physical activities that she just isn’t keen on. Nevertheless, Natalie presses on and tries to make things work with Tag based on his good looks and the emotional connection she made with his catfish online. Ultimately, though, the man who was perfect for Natalie is actually Josh— the guy who used Tag’s photos to trick her because he wasn’t comfortable using pictures of himself to meet new girls.