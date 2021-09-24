Who Does Vinny Ultimately Pick on ‘Double Shot of Love’? Season 3 Is Heating Up (SPOILERS)

Love sells. Or at least the idea of it. Reality TV shows relish turning the pursuit of the greatest human emotion into a debased competition where everyone's pretending to be in the game for a noble cause.

But people tune in regardless, and it helps when there are at least some likable personalities on the show, like Vinny and Pauly D on Double Shot at Love . And fans of the Jersey Shore OG cast members want to know: Who does Vinny pick on Double Shot at Love?

Who does Vinny pick on 'Double Shot at Love'?

If you aren't familiar with the premise of the show, it features the two Italian-American TV personalities who made a living off of allowing TV cameras to chronicle their escapades living on the Jersey Shore. They navigate relationships, get into bar fights, work out, chill in hot tubs, and party with their particular brand of Garden State enthusiasm.

Well, Vinny's from Staten Island, New York, which is unofficially a suburb of New Jersey, and he's vying alongside his castmate DJ Pauly D to find the love of his life. The show is currently in its third season.

So we don't know who Vinny ends up with in Season 3 because, as of this writing, it's still going on. Pauly previously found love with Nikki Hall in the show, so although he's along for the ride, he's not looking for another significant other. He and Nikki are wing-man-and-womaning it for their bro.

“Describe yourself in five words.”

Me: #DoubleShotAtLove pic.twitter.com/MXqFD8zBcu — A Double Shot At Love (@MTVShotAtLove) September 17, 2021

At the end of A Double Shot at Love Season 1, Vinny was torn between two women: Elle Wilson from Pennsylvania and Alysse Joyner out of Brooklyn, NY. Vinny ultimately selected Alysse, but the two didn't last. During the second season, it looked like there was a strong possibility that Vinny would end up with Maria Elizondo, but the sad-eyed Jersey Shore cast member ultimately decided he couldn't commit to her.

Not them knowing each other!!! 😮 #DoubleShotAtLove pic.twitter.com/npM4vUtMW8 — A Double Shot At Love (@MTVShotAtLove) September 17, 2021

He admitted that they didn't have a clean break up, but their on-again-off-again relationship clearly didn't persist into Season 3. In Season 3, Vinny seemed to hit it off with Kortni, a flight attendant.

Owen is watching "A Double Shot at Love" and one of the contestants said "I'm a born again virgin because I was close to my cat and when my cat died, I googled if I would get to see him again in heaven and that led me closer to God and I know it's a choice he would want me to- — Nia -redacted- Drag Emet-Selch❤STYLIST OF LIGHT (@DragEmetSelch) September 17, 2021

Congrats on the coffee date with @VINNYGUADAGNINO, Kortni! ☕️💕 #DoubleShotAtLove pic.twitter.com/8HZtTFbwCQ — A Double Shot At Love (@MTVShotAtLove) September 17, 2021

Vinny also expressed interest in Akielia, who works as a full-time nurse, and Jovanna, whom he recognized from Atlantic City as "like, the hot bottle waitress." He stated that he always felt like she was out of his league, and even though he seemed to be having a good time, he quietly left the party, prompting Pauly D to call him "a chooch."

