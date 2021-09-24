Who Does Vinny Ultimately Pick on ‘Double Shot of Love’? Season 3 Is Heating Up (SPOILERS)By Mustafa Gatollari
Sep. 24 2021, Published 10:51 a.m. ET
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Double Shot at Love.
Love sells. Or at least the idea of it. Reality TV shows relish turning the pursuit of the greatest human emotion into a debased competition where everyone's pretending to be in the game for a noble cause.
But people tune in regardless, and it helps when there are at least some likable personalities on the show, like Vinny and Pauly D on Double Shot at Love. And fans of the Jersey Shore OG cast members want to know: Who does Vinny pick on Double Shot at Love?
Who does Vinny pick on 'Double Shot at Love'?
If you aren't familiar with the premise of the show, it features the two Italian-American TV personalities who made a living off of allowing TV cameras to chronicle their escapades living on the Jersey Shore. They navigate relationships, get into bar fights, work out, chill in hot tubs, and party with their particular brand of Garden State enthusiasm.
Well, Vinny's from Staten Island, New York, which is unofficially a suburb of New Jersey, and he's vying alongside his castmate DJ Pauly D to find the love of his life. The show is currently in its third season.
So we don't know who Vinny ends up with in Season 3 because, as of this writing, it's still going on. Pauly previously found love with Nikki Hall in the show, so although he's along for the ride, he's not looking for another significant other. He and Nikki are wing-man-and-womaning it for their bro.
At the end of A Double Shot at Love Season 1, Vinny was torn between two women: Elle Wilson from Pennsylvania and Alysse Joyner out of Brooklyn, NY. Vinny ultimately selected Alysse, but the two didn't last.
During the second season, it looked like there was a strong possibility that Vinny would end up with Maria Elizondo, but the sad-eyed Jersey Shore cast member ultimately decided he couldn't commit to her.
He admitted that they didn't have a clean break up, but their on-again-off-again relationship clearly didn't persist into Season 3. In Season 3, Vinny seemed to hit it off with Kortni, a flight attendant.
Vinny also expressed interest in Akielia, who works as a full-time nurse, and Jovanna, whom he recognized from Atlantic City as "like, the hot bottle waitress." He stated that he always felt like she was out of his league, and even though he seemed to be having a good time, he quietly left the party, prompting Pauly D to call him "a chooch."
'Double Shot at Love' Season 3 is currently airing on MTV.
One blog post made an interesting point about the season's third episode, which features a contestant who leaves of their own accord after she decides that Vinny isn't the guy for her. It at least suggests that there's a certain authentic pursuit of love in this reality dating show. Or maybe she left for another TV gig and production spun it that way.
Whatever the reason, you can watch new episodes Friday nights at 9 p.m. EST on MTV.