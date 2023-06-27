Home > Television > Reality TV > The Bachelorette Charity Surprises the Guys With Who Gets the First Impression Rose on 'The Bachelorette' (SPOILERS) Charity gives her first impression rose to one of her first connections in 'The Bachelorette' Season 20 premiere and he could go far. By Chrissy Bobic Jun. 26 2023, Published 11:00 p.m. ET Source: ABC

Spoiler warning: This article contains spoilers for the Season 20 premiere of The Bachelorette. It's not every day that a Bachelorette lead has her brother / best friend on hand to weed out the problematic guys on night one. But that's exactly what Charity Lawson gets in the Season 20 premiere and her brother Nehemiah Lawson nearly persuades Charity to get rid of a guy who could very well be a frontrunner.

In the end, however, Charity totally surprises the other contestants and viewers alike when she commends the same guy for talking about his feelings. So, who gets Charity's first impression rose on The Bachelorette? The recipient isn't guaranteed a spot in the final two, but the rose means he's off to a strong start already.

Who gets Charity's first impression rose on 'The Bachelorette'?

Charity is unafraid to kiss some of the men she feels a spark with during the season premiere and the guy she gives her rose to is on the receiving end of one (or two) of those kisses. But when she gives her first impression rose to Brayden Bowers, it's a bit of a shock to the other guys.

After Brayden kisses Charity (or is it the other way around?), he gushes about it and his feelings for The Bachelorette lead to the bartender, who also happens to be Nehemiah in disguise. Nehemiah then goes to Charity and lets her know that, to him, Brayden came off as being a bit cocky in his admission of the kiss.

It does appear to worry Charity that Brayden may be a bit full of himself already. When she confronts Brayden, however, things take an unexpected turn. Charity appreciates Brayden's honesty and she seems smitten with him already. Too smitten not to give him the rose and definitely too smitten not to kiss him again.

How far does Brayden get on 'The Bachelorette'?

So far, Brayden's Instagram doesn't give us much to go on to figure out how far he gets on The Bachelorette. But in the preview that aired after the Season 20 premiere, he is shown with Charity multiple times and it certainly looks like they get even closer this season than they are in the premiere episode.

How far will the men go to win @charitylaws_'s affection? Find out when #TheBachelorette premieres Monday at 9/8c on ABC & stream on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/5MnywMJNPj — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) June 23, 2023

That being said, just because Brayden gets the first impression rose, it doesn't necessarily mean he is guaranteed to make it all the way to the end of the season or even to the final four or five. In its now 20-season run, The Bachelorette has only seen a correlation between the first impression rose winner and overall winner of the season a handful of times.