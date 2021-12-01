Hulu Has a New Sweet Talkin' Show About Candy and We've Got All the Sugary Details

If you're wondering how much candy is needed to build an entire house, we got a glimpse of some figures in the show's trailer. At one point, Jackie gleefully says, "Hundreds of thousands of pieces of candy" will build this house. One of her assistants mentioned 600,000 sugar cubes and 96,000 cupcakes. Point us to the house and leave us there with a very large glass of milk.

Candified: Home for the Holidays premieres on Hulu on Dec. 1.