Meet the Villain Who Shakes Up the Seventh and Final Season of 'Queen Sugar'
Spoiler warning: This article contains potential spoilers for Season 7 of Queen Sugar.
As the seventh and final season of OWN’s Queen Sugar nears its end, the final chapter of the Bordelon family’s story unfolds. For many fans, the series finale is bittersweet.
Although it’s hard to say goodbye to the close-knit cast of characters that we've grown to know and love, we also saw many of them find closure — and this was especially true for Bianca Lawson’s Darla Bordelon, who came face to face with the man who assaulted her in the 2022–2023 season of Queen Sugar. But who is the new villain on the OWN series? Meet Chase Loweston.
Who is Chase on ‘Queen Sugar’? Meet the Season 7 villain.
Blue is Darla’s son and his paternity has been in question for several seasons now. It seems that we’ll finally get the answers we’ve been waiting for.
It was previously revealed that Ralph Angel (Kofi Siriboe) is not the father of Darla’s eldest child, but now, we have an idea of who is. Darla previously disclosed that she was raped by a former frat boy who we now know as Chase.
Following the incident, Chase went on to pursue a career in politics, complete with a wife and kid. It wasn’t until his most recent run for office that he was made aware of the allegations, which were detailed in Nova’s book. And in Season 7, Darla’s past came back to haunt her.
Chase made his debut on the show in Season 7, Episode 5, entitled “With a Kind Of.” The sinister character traveled to St. Josephine Parish to track down Darla. Instead, he was greeted by her husband.
After being roughed up a bit by Ralph Angel, Chase was given a choice: pay up or be exposed for his crimes, and obviously, he chose the former. In the end, he agreed to a $3 million settlement in an attempt to salvage what was left of his reputation. In addition, he signed over all of his parental rights.
It seems like we may have seen the last of Chase, for now. So, who is the actor who plays the bad guy on Season 7 of Queen Sugar? Here’s what we know about actor Eric C. Lynch.
Who plays Chase on ‘Queen Sugar’? Everything we know about Eric C. Lynch.
Before taking on the role of Chase in Queen Sugar, Eric booked a number of minor roles on shows like NCIS, NCIS: Hawai’i, Black-ish, and the CW’s Black Lightning. In addition, he has also appeared on episodes of Chicago P.D. and Apple Plus TV’s Puppy Place.
Eric joined Cynthia Erivo and Viola Davis on the big screen for the 2018 feature film, Widows, and later appeared alongside Jamie Lee Curtis in An Acceptable Loss.
You can catch new episodes of Queen Sugar on Tuesday, Nov. 8 at 8 p.m. EST on OWN.