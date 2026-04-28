CBS's 'Yellowstone' Spin-Off ‘Marshals’ Introduces Garrett — Who Is Double G? Double G is played by country singer Riley Green. By Trisha Faulkner Published April 28 2026, 2:44 p.m. ET Source: CBS

Spoiler warning: This article contains spoilers from Season 1, Episode 8 of CBS's Marshals. When a new character shows up in a TV show — especially in a spin-off of a show as well-known as CBS’s Yellowstone — it doesn’t take long for fans to start asking questions. This was especially true when someone deeply connected to Kayce Dutton’s past showed up in Season 1, Episode 8 of Marshals.

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During Episode 8, we are introduced to a character named Garrett a.k.a. Double G, who is deeply connected to Kayce. Fans quickly learn a lot has changed since the last time these two saw each other. So, who is Double GG, and what does Marshals reveal about his history with Kayce? Keep reading for a breakdown on what fans have learned about Garrett so far.

Source: CBS

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Who is Double G in 'Marshals'?

“Double G” is simply a nickname for Garrett, a former Navy SEAL and one of Kayce Dutton’s old teammates. According to the Decider, the character is played by country singer Riley Green, who makes his acting debut in the role. Garrett is introduced as part of Kayce’s past, specifically from his time in a tight-knit SEAL unit that also included Pete “Cal” Calvin. The group shared a close bond, which is why Garrett’s return immediately feels significant rather than random.

Double G's history and connection to Kayce is significant.

What makes Garrett stand out isn’t just his introduction, but what he represents. He’s part of a four-man unit that once functioned like a brotherhood, alongside Kayce, Cal, and another teammate named Roner.

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That bond was broken after a mission that led to Roner’s death, something that still affects all of them. Garrett, in particular, seems to carry a lot of that weight. There is clear tension between him and Cal over what happened. Because Cal was the squad leader at the time, Garrett blamed him for Roner's death. This tension, unfortunately, put Kayce in a tricky situation where he often felt forced to pick a side.

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At the same time, Garrett isn’t exactly in a stable place when he reappears. He’s been drifting, dealing with the aftermath of his military experience, and trying to figure out what comes next. At one point, he’s even making a living as a country singer, which ties into Riley’s real-life background.

The introduction of Garrett adds a new layer to Kayce's story.

Even though Garrett is new to Marshals, his connection to Kayce makes him feel like he has been part of the story all along. He brings back a piece of Kayce’s past that hasn’t fully been explored in this series yet. There’s also a very clear emotional angle. Kayce has lost a lot over the years. Garrett represents someone who understands that without needing it explained. That shared experience gives their dynamic a different kind of weight.

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Source: CBS