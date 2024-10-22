Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Peacock Nina Twine Is the First Winner of 'The Anonymous' After Playing a Seamless Game 'Survivor' fans weren't surprised by Nina's 'Anonymous' win. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Oct. 22 2024, 5:51 p.m. ET Source: USA

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers from The Anonymous's Season 1 finale. It's hard to believe, but on Monday, Oct. 21, we heard The Anonymous's "doot doot doot" for the final time — at least until the new season. After a grueling two months of seeing friends turn on one another for a shot at $100,000, the USA reality phenom finally crowned its first winner. The USA show's debut season wrapped with Nina Twine winning the competition.

Nina was an easy pick to many fans, as the reality TV vet played a stellar game from beginning to end. In addition to having a keen set of skills that allowed her to seamlessly move through The Anonymous, her and her family's past on a little-known competition show named Survivor didn't hurt her chances at winning. So, who is the first-ever Anonymous champ? Here's the scoop on all things Nina Twine!



Who is Nina Twine on 'The Anonymous?'

Born Alanna Twine, Nina had plenty of experience in the reality competition through her personal challenges and seeing her mother, Sandra Diaz-Twine in action. Sandra is a two-time Survivor winner and won both Survivor: Pearl Islands and Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains. Sandra also competed in four other Survivor seasons and starred in Season 2 of The Traitors.

Nina eventually followed in her mother's footsteps by making her Survivor debut in 2014 with Survivor: Blood vs. Water. Unfortunately, she didn't stay in the competition for long and had to leave early due to medical evacuation following an ankle injury. After her surgery, Nina returned to Survivor in 2022 and competed against Sandra for Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains in Australia. Although she was voted out after making it to the competition's Top 5, her time on the show resonated with The Anonymous's casting.



In August 2024, Nina appeared on The Anonymous with 12 other players. During her run, she cleverly kept her Survivor family ties a secret, even after several of her co-stars recognized her from Survivor Australia. Nina maintained her anonymity until the Season 1 finale. The episode ended with her going against Andy King, Marcel Cunningham, and Christopher Shulstad for one final face-off. Only this time, the person who selected the winning box would win the entire game.

Nina opted to be the the third one to pick a box, with Chris and Andy going before her and Marcel going last. When her turn came, Nina decided to take Andy's blue box, leaving him with a gold one. At the end of the finale, DANI had each competitor open their box and, SURPRISE! Nina won the $80,000 earned from the prize pot (the cast never made it to $100,000).

Nina was crowned the winner of #TheAnonymous! She played a seamless game and had a great resume. It was so fun to see Nina flourish in this game. Ahh I’m so happy for her! 🥳💖 pic.twitter.com/YRqE6x14bv — eli (@realitytvxfan) October 22, 2024

In a confessional interview, The Anonymous champion discussed her win and applauded herself for never giving up. "I'm so excited that I did it," Nina said of her win while fighting back tears. "That I trusted myself. I'm just so grateful."