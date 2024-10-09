Home > Television > Reality TV 'The Anonymous's' Bismah Ahmed Shares Who She Knew "Wanted Me out" Before Her Exit (EXCLUSIVE) "Sometimes withholding information is the biggest power move you can make." By Elizabeth Randolph Published Oct. 8 2024, 10:55 p.m. ET Source: USA

Playing fair has never been the name of the game on The Anonymous, but the remaining players have become even more ruthless as the USA competition winds down. With only two weeks left before one of them is crowned the Anonymous player and takes the potential $100,000 prize pot, the players are wholly focused on themselves and are quick to eliminate anyone who stands in their way. Season 1, Ep. 10 of The Anonymous opened with another tough elimination.

Unfortunately, we quickly discovered that Bismah Ahmed, who joined the show later in the season, was the one to go. The undercover public servant's exit proved she had a target on her back from one of the game's sneakiest players. Following her exit, Bismah exclusively chatted with Distractify about her exit, why her alliance fell apart, and who she wants to see become the first winner of The Anonymous!

Source: USA

Who is Bismah Ahmed from 'The Anonymous?'

Bismah, a D.C.-based political lobbyist and beauty queen, slickly used her strategic moves in Anonymous Mode as her character, Eagle. She also used them in real life with an all-girls alliance with Nina Twine, Victoria Vesce, and Lilly Jenkins. However, when Bismah was up for elimination with Marcel Cunningham, Dillian Frelow, and Christopher Shulstad, Nina threw girl power out the window.

In a throwback scene from Episode 10, the Survivor alum used her anonymous power to eliminate her competitor, stating, "Bismah doesn't give me anything." Bismah then revealed her day job, which shocked her competitors. However, they were less stunned that she was Eagle since many of the players had already predicted she was behind the handle.

Bismah Ahmed spoke about her elimination from 'The Anonymous' with 'Distractify.'

In an exclusive interview with Distractify, Bismah spoke about her elimination and her thoughts on the days leading up to her exit. Keep reading to see our full Q&A! (EDITOR'S NOTE: This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity).

Q: You said during your exit that each of the remaining players played a“savage” game. What was the most shocking savage move you’ve seen since watching the show back? A: The most jaw-dropping move was when Nina Twine double-crossed Jack Usher before his elimination. She is a brilliant player, but she was cold-blooded since she was working closely with him the whole time, building up this trust. Christopher told me that Nina gave him this information before the elimination, which affected my game because I pulled back from trusting her after that. It comes from the Sandra Diaz-Twine bloodline – that’s strategic royalty!

Q: Looking back, do you think being honest about your job would’ve helped you in the competition? Why or why not? A: Honestly? Absolutely not. If I had been upfront about being a lobbyist, I might as well have painted a bright target on my back from day one. Let’s be real—no one trusts someone who thrives in politics, where you have to play the long game and deal behind closed doors. Being vague about my career wasn’t just strategy; it was survival. I kept them guessing, and that’s the key to staying in a game like this for as long as possible. If people can’t figure you out, they don’t know whether to trust or fear you—and that ambiguity is power.

Q: You were blamed for Marcel Cunningham almost getting eliminated when it was Nina the whole time. What was going on in your mind as the group turned on you? A: I was sitting there thinking, “It’s a compliment to assume I’m the Anonymous –but how could that be if you’re so sure I’m Eagle? Make it make sense!” The whole situation was wild. What made it even crazier was that no one bothered to confront me directly. It all stemmed from Nina’s rumor, and suddenly, I was public enemy number one. It’s like being in politics—your reputation is everything, and you’re only as safe as the last thing someone said about you. So, I rolled with it. After all, if my name’s constantly in people’s mouths, at least I’m in the game, right?

Q: Nina also eliminated you this week, saying you weren’t an “ally” of hers and “didn’t give her anything.” What do you think caused her to make those comments? A: I get why Nina wanted me out. She’s a sharp player, and she knew I wasn’t about to spoon-feed her information or hand her a road map to the end, especially after learning that she turned on Jack through Christopher. But here's the thing—sometimes withholding information is the biggest power move you can make. Nina mistook my reserved approach for disinterest, but what I was really doing was playing a long game.

Q: Why do you think the all-girls alliance didn’t work out towards the end of the competition? A: Too many queens, not enough thrones. It’s almost a cliché now: “Us girls need to stick together!” Fast forward to the next episode, which is backstabbing and betrayal.

Q: What did you make of Dillian Frelow's “silent mode” stance in Episode 9 and his saying the rest of the cast was “stale” without his commentary? A: Dillian going into “silent mode” was him going into his “celebrity mode” - calculated and DRAMATIC. He was trying to pull off some Clint Eastwood, strong-and-silent type of move, but the rest of us were actually carrying the game. His "stale” comment was hilarious because it was his way of staying relevant without lifting a finger, but strategy doesn’t need commentary. This isn’t a Beyonce concert – this is The Anonymous!