Jack Usher on Exiting 'The Anonymous' and Why He and Andy King Aren't Speaking (EXCLUSIVE) Jack was eliminated in the Sept. 29 episode of the USA competition. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Oct. 1 2024, 12:01 a.m. ET

After a week off from delivering bad news, we're back to discuss yet another The Anonymous elimination. Following Xavier Prather's exit on the seventh episode of the USA show's debut season, the competition gave viewers an unexpected twist when it played elimination roulette with Marcel Cunningham. Survivor alum Nina Twine originally sent Marcel packing, but, as luck would have it, DANI marked him safe.

In Season 1, Episode 8, DANI's grace didn't last, and someone left the competition. In Episode 9, Jack Usher's surprising exit shocked many fans. After his elimination, Jack shared with Distractify why he doesn't regret playing a messy game this season, even if it cost him a friend.

Who is Jack Usher on 'The Anonymous?'

Jack, an avid video and board game player, used his strategic skills to make his reality TV debut on The Anonymous a success. Before the show, he achieved one of his gaming goals by ranking third at the Masters tournament in the strategy game Settlers of Catan. And like any good self-proclaimed "nerd," he knew when to fit in and when to come out looking brighter than your competition.

Jack often used Anonymous mode to divert attention from his characters, like football and later, flamingo. He betrayed some of his "friends," such as getting Kacie Mize eliminated in Episode 2 and convincing the group that Lilly Jenkins was his Flamingo when it was actually him all along. His deceitful actions caused others to become suspicious of him as he continued to excel in the competition.

In Episode 8, Jack's final deceptive move was attempting to persuade the remaining cast members to eliminate "Vistopher" (Victoria Vesce and Christopher Shulstad), the showmance, by being "a little mean" in Anonymous mode and questioning if Victoria has a boyfriend at home. However, his plan backfired, leading to Dillian voting for him to be up for elimination.

In Episode 9, Jack is eliminated after Victoria uses her Anonymous power to protect the all-girls alliance and removes one of the strongest players from the show. Jack's departure elicited emotional reactions from his fellow contestants, especially from his close friend Andy King. Jack himself became emotional, expressing, "I'm so bummed; I wanted this so bad."

Jack spoke about his elimination from 'The Anonymous' with 'Distractify.'

Following his exit from The Anonymous, Jack spoke with Distractify about his elimination, attempting to send Vistopher home, and how he possibly has beef with Andy's family. Keep reading for our full Q&A! Q: You played a strong game on The Anonymous from the very beginning. Did you feel your elimination this week was near? A: Thank you. Let’s stay focused on my strong game. Just kidding. No, I did not think I was getting eliminated this week. I did think it was going to only get harder from here, though.

Q: Which Anonymous player did you think eliminated you and why? A: I thought Nina eliminated me because I noticed a change in her during the goodbyes after I was eliminated. Turns out she did help pull the trigger. Maybe that’s why I sensed that. Q: Did you feel Xavier’s elimination further put a target on your back? Why do you think he thought you were the player that got him eliminated? A: Absolutely yes, which is why I wanted to keep Xavier in the game as long as I could. I think Xavier thought I wanted him eliminated because he picked up on the fact that I was playing hard.

Q: You and Nina also worked closely together, and she revealed in last week’s episode that she saw you as a threat. Did you trust her in the end? A: I did trust Nina, but that was among my biggest mistakes. I knew she was a threat, but I honestly wanted to work with her because I thought having an alliance with a highly strategic player could help me.

Q: You mentioned to Xavier that Nina resembled her mother, Survivor winner Sandra Diaz-Twine. What did you want to happen by sharing that information? A: I was hoping that information might disseminate to others and plant the seed for Nina being a threat to other people. I think without that seed, Nina flies under the radar. She’s too good

Q: Your BFF in the house, Andy King, decided to focus less on your alliance the week you were eliminated. What is your relationship with him like now? A: Andy is the best guy. He and I have checked in multiple times as the show has aired and, as I understand it, his family doesn’t totally love me, but he’s working on changing their minds. Fingers crossed.

Q: Do you think that the other players ever plan to use your strategy to eliminate “Vistopher” (Victoria and Christoper) if they became the anonymous player? A: Potentially, but only when it makes sense for them. If they see Vistopher as an asset for them they might want to keep them around.

Q: What else have you been up to since your exit? A: I’ve been working on a documentary about my friends and me playing in the competitive Catan scene and going to the world championships. If that sounds interesting to you, you can follow my socials where I make video and board game-related content, and I’ll keep you updated there! TikTok: @jack_usher / Instagram: @jackusher