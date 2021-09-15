Oscar's Return Solves the Mystery Surrounding Tie-Dye Guy on 'Only Murders in the Building'

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Only Murders in the Building. Since Tim Kono (Julian Cihi) was shot and killed in the first episode of Only Murders in the Building, Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez) Charles-Haden Savage, and Oliver Putnam (Martin Short) have been trying to find out who pulled the trigger.

The trio, who are discussing their findings on a podcast that shares the same title as the show, zeroed in on several formidable suspects early on. While their suspicions about Sting (playing himself) didn't pan out, Charles has long been focused on a mysterious hooded figure he refers to as Tie-Dye Guy. The Brazzos actor saw a man wearing a tie-dye sweatshirt run up the stairs during the Arconia fire drill on the night that Tim was murdered.

Source: Hulu

Meanwhile, Mabel has recognized that her childhood friend, Oscar (Aaron Dominguez) would have the motive to want Tim dead. After all, the shady businessman had blamed Oscar for the death of Zoe Cassidy (Olivia Reis) when they were teenagers. In the fifth episode, "Twist," the amateur investigators and the viewers learn that Tie-Dye Guy and Oscar are one in the same.

Who is Oscar on 'Only Murders in the Building'? The fourth episode of the Hulu original concluded with the Tie-Dye Guy following Mabel. While the situation initially appeared to be dangerous, in the opening of "Twist," Mabel recognizes that the man wearing the colorful clothing is her childhood friend, Oscar. Article continues below advertisement Oscar, Mabel, Tim, and Zoe grew up spending time in the Arconia together. As the son of the superintendent, Oscar was able to get the group keys to all of the units in the building. They would snoop around the various residences when nobody was home. The four referred to themselves as the Hardy Boys, but their fun together ended when Zoe fell off the roof and died during a New Year's Eve celebration. Source: Hulu Article continues below advertisement Tim accused Oscar, who was Zoe's boyfriend, of pushing her. As a result, the latter teen spent 10 years behind bars for her murder. In "Twist," he tells Mabel that he got out of prison a week earlier — which happened to be the night that Tim was killed. Though Oscar places himself at the building on the night of the murder and he has many reasons to hate Tim, Mabel doesn't believe that he is the killer. The two investigate Tim's involvement in the black market jewelry business, and they realize the victim had many enemies. It's clear that Oscar wants to join the trio to get answers about Tim's death, and to clear his own name. Article continues below advertisement Source: Hulu