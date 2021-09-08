Fans Will Finally Get Their Answer About Lucy in ‘Only Murders in the Building’

It’s safe to say that true crime has taken over entertainment, and a surprise new show is proving that this genre is here to stay. Only Murders in the Building takes a fun twist, turning crime into comedy while keeping the suspense. And if you’re wondering who Lucy is , there’s finally an answer.

Who is Lucy in ‘Only Murders in the Building’?

Only Murders in the Building premiered on Hulu on Aug. 31, 2021, and it became a big hit with fans who loved the unique storyline. True crime stories and mysteries have always been popular, booming as of late with many new series in development.

What makes Only Murders in the Building stand out is its pairing with comedy. It doesn’t take the show too seriously while still delivering the mystery and crime viewers love. The storyline follows three strangers who each have an obsession with true crime, specifically a podcast that they obsessively listen to (but not together).

The three strangers who live in the same building, Oliver (Martin Short), Charles (Steve Martin), and Mabel (Selena Gomez), discovered a murder that took place where they all live. And so, they decided to pair up and start their own podcast show to investigate.

While we as viewers go along with the neighbor trio to find out who is responsible for the murder, we also learn more about them as well. And given the creativity behind the writing of the show, we shouldn’t be surprised when new twists and connections reveal themselves.

During Episode 4, more of Charles’s backstory was revealed, and the character Lucy, who has been alluded to in previous episodes, finally got an explanation. And she matters a lot to Charles, though not in the way many fans thought.

Charles opens up to Jan (Amy Ryan) about his “wounds,” which sound silly at first, given they manifest in the form of Porky Pig and Bugs Bunny. But Lucy and Charles’s connection to her turns out to be really sweet.

Lucy was his ex’s 7-year-old daughter??

And Charles has been haunted because Emma broke his heart by leaving him and taking Lucy away from him after 6 years??



Omg I’m so glad we got more of Charles’ backstory, but damn that’s so sad 😭😭😭 #OnlyMurders #OMITB — Giada (Jade) ミ☆ | OMITB spoilers 🕵🏻‍♀️ (@selndtroislaugh) September 7, 2021 Source: Twitter

Lucy isn’t an ex-girlfriend or relative. She’s the daughter of his ex-girlfriend who he became very close to. So far on the show, Charles has been closed off, and it's been hard for him to let new friends and a new relationship in. His losing Lucy was a major wound for him, and learning this story allows viewers to see deeper into the hard-to-read character.