Who Is Peter Isherwood in 'Don't Look Up'? He's a Little Bit of Everyone

When we first meet Peter in Don't Look Up, he's being introduced at a splashy event, quite similar to the ones Steve Jobs used to hold court over. (An announcer takes the microphone to remind the audience to avoid sudden movements, coughing, negative facial expressions, or direct eye contact with Peter.)

Peter is the CEO of a mobile company called BASH and he's there to introduce a new app to the world. This feature will be able to detect your emotions and, in turn, regulate them as needed. Peter performs a demonstration of the app, which reveals him to be feeling lonely and sad. To cheer him up, the app returns a video a precious puppy riding the back of a rooster.