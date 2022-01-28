Let's Get Inside the Head of the Man Who Ended Amy Schneider's 'Jeopardy!' Streak

Rhone appears to have one of those brains that's like a sponge, absorbing the world around him. He has a very short attention span and can't watch anything for more than 30 minutes, which is what makes Jeopardy! the perfect show. Plus, as a librarian, Rhone is constantly being asked questions therefore he thinks quickly on his feet.

While we don't know how many games Rhone will win, he was able to share his plan for any winnings, which is to travel to Europe with his partner Isaac Garcia.