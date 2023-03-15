It's Not Just Soccer Season in 'Ted Lasso' — It's Also a Season of Love for the Doc

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Ted Lasso Season 3, Episode 1. Now that Season 3 of Apple TV Plus's Ted Lasso is here, we’re cheering for all of our favorite characters. At the end of Season 2, Dr. Sharon Fieldstone (Sarah Niles) leaves AFC Richmond to go work with another sports team. As the sports psychologist, she brings Richmond from zero to hero after Dani’s case of the yips, but the person she affects most is Ted.

Article continues below advertisement

Ted and Sharon form a special bond over the second season. While Ted is at first averse to therapy, he opens up to the idea after he leaves a game because of a panic attack. And Sharon turns out to be the perfect therapist for him. Although she’s not with Richmond in Season 3, she still offers therapy to Ted over the phone. While doing so, we learn that Sharon has a new man in her life. So who is Sharon dating in Ted Lasso?

Source: Apple TV Plus

Article continues below advertisement

Who is Sharon, Ted’s therapist, dating in Season 3 of ‘Ted Lasso’?

Season 2 hinted that Ted and Sharon could form a romantic relationship. He’s there for Sharon when she gets into a bike accident, and although Sharon sees through Ted’s toxic positivity, she also learns to love him for it. One of the ways Ted opens up to Sharon about his past, however, is by asking about her present.

Source: Apple TV Plus

Article continues below advertisement

In the premiere episode of Season 3, Ted asks Sharon, “You dating anyone?” to which she responds, “Pass.” Ted replies in shock, “You usually say no to that one!” Immediately, we all begin to wonder who Sharon is dating. Luckily for us, we learn the answer pretty quickly.

Our view of their conversation moves to Sharon's apartment, where she’s speaking to Ted on the phone while wearing a silky bathrobe. Ooo, sultry! After she hangs up, Sharon goes into her bedroom, where an attractive man is waiting for her. He smiles, “You finally got off,” to which she playfully responds, “Not yet I didn’t.” She does indeed make a sex joke — Sharon has a dirty sense of humor and we love it! But who is she dating?

Article continues below advertisement

Sharon is dating a man named Chuck, played by Greg Barnett.

We don’t know much about Sharon’s love life, but we assume that this all happened in Episode 1 because it'll become significant later in the season. In the credits, actor Greg Barnett, who we see in Sharon’s bed, is credited as "Chuck." But we haven’t met Chuck in the series yet, so we’re not supposed to know too much about him at this point.

Article continues below advertisement

We do know that Greg is an actor from East Sussex in England, which means that he's probably not one of the Australian rugby players mentioned earlier. Before appearing on Ted Lasso, Greg appeared as Preston in The People We Hate at the Wedding and Jesus in a series called Jesus: His Life. While he's not a major household name, he wouldn’t be the first actor Ted Lasso transformed into an overnight celebrity.