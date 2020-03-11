We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
The T-Rex Is Stealing the Spotlight on 'The Masked Singer'

The T-Rex made his (or her) The Masked Singer entrance to Kesha's "Dinosaur" and from the first high-kick, the judges were mesmerized by the carnivore's energy. 

He "dances like my 9-year-old son," Robin Thicke pointed out before Jenny McCarthy added, "He looks young." And this is not your average T-Rex costume. The mystery celeb is dressed like a dinosaur, but with Renaissance-era attire including a cap Shakespeare would definitely rock. 