The T-Rex Is Stealing the Spotlight on 'The Masked Singer'By Anna Quintana
The T-Rex made his (or her) The Masked Singer entrance to Kesha's "Dinosaur" and from the first high-kick, the judges were mesmerized by the carnivore's energy.
He "dances like my 9-year-old son," Robin Thicke pointed out before Jenny McCarthy added, "He looks young." And this is not your average T-Rex costume. The mystery celeb is dressed like a dinosaur, but with Renaissance-era attire including a cap Shakespeare would definitely rock.
So, who is the T-Rex on 'The Masked Singer'?
Seeing as he does have a lot of energy, fans are convinced that the T-Rex is a performer — particularly one who has experience in theater (hence the outfit).
"My first guess was Jonathan Rhys Meyers. He played Henry VIII in The Tudors. This reminds me of that. He does sing and he's hot," one fan commented on Instagram.
Others are looking at the dinosaur costume more literally, naming Jurassic Park actors Jeff Goldblum and Chris Pratt.
Chris wouldn't be the worst guess, seeing as the comedic actor can really sing. He performed alongside Chris Stapleton in 2017, and his rendition of "(I've Had) The Time of My Life" was not bad.
As for Jeff, we'll leave his cover of the Jurassic Park theme song here.
However, some fans are convinced it's actually gymnast Simone Biles.
If you are thinking there is no way due to the T-Rex's height, a redditor has a pretty convincing theory after getting a sneak peek at the performer.
"Guys, T-Rex is tiny. Look at her shoulders combined with the fact that she's wearing platforms," the user wrote, with fans jumping in to support the idea.
“Simone Biles is a good guess," one responded before another added, "Simone is 4'8." I'm not sure if T-Rex is THAT tiny, but I love Simone! I'd be excited if it was her."
Not to be a buzz killer, but it is important to point out that with the Olympics just around the corner, it would be hard to believe that the gold medalist would interrupt her training to appear on the FOX reality series.
But stranger things have happened.
Other guesses include Neil Patrick Harris, Tom Hiddleston, and David Schwimmer.
Before the big reveal, fans don't hold back when it comes to their predictions — no matter how lofty they are. Former Friends actor David Schwimmer is best known for playing paleontologist Ross Geller on the series.
And if anyone is a Broadway and stage aficionado, it's NPH, who totally stole the spotlight as the lead in Hedwig and the Angry Inch in 2014, before winning a Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical.
As for Tom, we know the Loki actor loves Shakespeare, but The Masked Singer might be a slight stretch for Taylor Swift's ex.
We'll just have to wait and see. Watch The Masked Singer Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EST on FOX.
