Who Is Behind the "Voice of God" on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show'?

Pop superstar Meghan Trainor stopped by The Kelly Clarkson Show on April 26, 2023, and revealed the gender of her second child with actor Daryl Sabara. The couple, who are already parents to a son, stopped by the Emmy-winning show to promote Meghan’s book Dead Future Mama. With help from the Kelly Clarkson's announcer, dubbed the “voice of God,” Meghan and the Spy Kids made the grand reveal.

“You there Lord?” Kelly asked before the announcer joined the conversation. After teasing the couple and gushing over his love for Meghan and Daryl’s creative projects, the announcer played a video of the couple’s son, Riley, announcing the news. So, who is the "voice of God" on the show? Keep reading to find out.

The "voice of God" has been on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' before.

During their appearance, Kelly also reminded the “Made You Look” singer that she revealed the gender of her first child when she stopped by the daytime television show in 2020. “We’ve never told anyone … I saved it for you Kelly, I love you,” Meghan told Kelly.

And while fans have been congratulating Meghan and Daryl on the new addition to their family, others were captivated by the witty announcer on The Kelly Clarkson Show. The “voice of God” didn't show his face during the bit, but we were able to track down the deep voice impersonator.

Comedian Josh Robert Thompson is the “voice of God” on the show.

Comedian Josh Robert Thompson has been a part of hilarious television moments for years. The actor joined The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson in 2005, where he served as an Arnold Schwarzenegger voice impersonator and the show’s narrator. Josh also voiced the famed animatronic skeleton Geoff Peterson, Craig’s hilarious sidekick. When Craig’s tenure on the show wrapped in 2014, Geoff also disappeared from late night television.

In addition to his stint on late-night television, Josh has lent his voice acting talents to a string of television and movie productions. According to IMDb, Josh appeared in 81 episodes of Family Guy from 2011 to 2023. He was also the "voice of Christmas" in the 2022 holiday film, It’s A Wonderful Binge, which starred Danny Trejo and Kaitlin Olson. The impressionist appeared as Al Gore and Bradley Cooper in the animated series Inside Job. Josh also had a cameo in Kenobi: A Star Wars Story.

Josh Robert Thompson is a cat parent and horror film lover.

Josh is pretty active on social media. He regularly posts photos on his Instagram account, most of which include his adorable cats. From watching movies to taking cuddly selfies, it’s clear that Josh is proud to be a cat parent. However, photos of his feline friends aren’t the only thing he posts online. The comedian is also an avid horror movie lover. He has an impressive collection of vintage films, which includes The Visitor, City of The Walking Dead, and Astro-Zombies.