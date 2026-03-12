Here's What Happened to Calvin and Charmaine in 'Virgin River' — and Why Calvin Had to Go The showrunner said they had a good reason to kill off Calvin. By Risa Weber Published March 12 2026, 3:31 p.m. ET Source: MEGA / Netflix

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Virgin River Season 7. Season 6 of Virgin River ended on a gut-wrenching cliffhanger. Jack sees something horrifying in Charmaine's nursery, but the audience is in the dark about the chilling discovery until the premiere of Season 7.

In the new season, Jack stands outside Charmaine's home as a body is taken away, per TV Line. Calvin has been shot, and Charmaine and the twins are missing. Let's get into what happened, and most importantly, who killed Calvin.

Who killed Calvin in 'Virgin River'?

The first suspect for Calvin's murder is his ex (and the mother of his children), Charmaine, since she is missing and the twins are nowhere to be found. When Charmaine's blood is found at the scene of the crime, she becomes more suspicious as it looks like she could have fled from the scene. Brie and Mike go looking for Charmaine, and their worries intensify when they find only her phone at a hotel.

In search of answers, they visit her work and talk to her boss, Grant. Grant says he doesn't know where Charmaine is, but Brie and Mike's suspicions are raised when they spot diapers in Grant's car. Brie tails Grant to his home to find that Charmaine and her babies are held captive there.

It becomes evident that Grant developed an unhealthy obsession with Charmaine and wanted to spend more and more time with her. Grant said that Calvin "objected to his presence around the babies and had threatened Charmaine," per The Mirror. Brie tries to stall until Mike can arrive, and she learns that Calvin and Charmaine got in a heated argument in which Grant shot Calvin to try to protect Charmaine.

Mike arrives, and Grant is apprehended for murdering Calvin and abducting Charmaine and the twins. It appears that Charmaine and the babies are safe and sound.

The 'Virgin River' showrunner spoke about why they chose to kill Calvin.

Showrunner Patrick Sean Smith told TV Line that they had multiple options for who died at the end of Season 6/the Season 7 premiere. Jack's actor, Martin Henderson, didn't even know what he was supposed to be reacting to in the dramatic Season 6 cliffhanger. Patrick decided that Calvin was the best choice because it would be an easy way to conclude his complicated storyline.

He also said that he was thinking about doing a Gone Girl-type story for Charmaine, and that storyline worked nicely with Calvin's murder. Patrick said, "[Calvin] has already come back from the dead and wants his children and has murdered people." He added that Calvin's actor was recast in Season 6, so killing the character would help "clean that out."