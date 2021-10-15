[SPOILER] Was Kidnapped in the Season 6 Premiere of 'Bull,' and All Hell Broke Loose

The fall premiere of Season 6 of Bull comes only months after the Season 5 finale. When we last saw the titular character and the TAC team, their lives were in shambles. Benny’s run for district attorney went awry, much like Izzy and Bull’s wedding plans.

In the Season 6 premiere, things finally seemed to be looking up for the cast. That was until a toddler went missing. Bull and his team spend the beginning of Season 6 searching for this little girl. But who plays Astrid, and what’s her connection to Bull?

Who plays Astrid on 'Bull'? Meet Jason Bull and Izzy Colón’s daughter.

Longtime viewers of the series remember when we were introduced to Bull’s wife in Season 1. Izzy was slated as a recurring character until she and Bull welcomed their daughter and Yara Martinez joined the show full-time. Although it took quite a while for Bull and Izzy to choose a name for their baby girl, they ultimately decided on Astrid. A CGI baby played Astrid in Season 5, but it seems she's since been replaced by a real, unnamed toddler.

Although Izzy was sometimes apathetic towards her pregnancy ahead of Astrid’s birth, her motherly instinct certainly kicks in during the Season 6 opener. After returning home from a company celebration, Izzy and Bull discover that their nanny has been tied up and their baby is nowhere to be found.

Source: CBS

In a frenzy, Izzy and Bull disagree about how to find their daughter’s kidnapper. While Izzy insists that they recruit the police to help find Izzy, Bull believes in his team. In an interview with TV Insider, actress Yara explained what Astrid’s disappearance could mean for Izzy and Bull’s relationship in Season 6.

“We just come in hot after that. it’s extremely intense,” Yara said of the Season 6 premiere. “[You] see this different side of Bull, and Michael as an actor — I don’t think he’s brought anything like this before.”

In Season 4, showrunners gave us a glimpse of an adult Astrid, who was expecting a child of her own, in a short-lived time jump. It’s safe to say that their daughter will survive this stint, but according to Yara, Astrid’s disappearance is only one of the obstacles they are forced to overcome in the upcoming season.

Source: CBS

“Bull and Izzy are really going through it this season. But at the same time, they just want to get through it together. They still have that banter. They still make each other laugh,” the Bull actress shared. But Astrid wasn’t the only character missing in the Season 6 premiere of Bull. So, what happened to Benny?