You Probably Recognize the Star of 'Woke' From 'New Girl' — He's a Man of Many Talents

Keef Knight is a Black cartoonist who isn't a fan of making his art about social/political issues until he himself is pinned down by police who mistakenly assume he's a mugger on the loose. The encounter leaves Keef traumatized, and he begins to see the world in an entirely different way than he previously did.

If you're a fan of New Girl, then you'll definitely recognize the actor who brings this character to life in Hulu's Woke. Let's get to know more about Lamorne Morris.