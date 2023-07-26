Home > Television > Reality TV > Temptation Island The 'Temptation Island' Couples and Singles Are Tested With A Never-Before-Seen Twist (EXCLUSIVE CLIP) The 'Temptation Island' singles and couples are given the option to send messages to the other villa in an exclusive clip ahead of the episode. By Chrissy Bobic Jul. 26 2023, Published 2:21 p.m. ET Source: USA

There’s nothing like a good Temptation Island twist to keep things interesting. And in an exclusive clip ahead of the July 26 episode of the USA reality dating show, things get even more intense for the couples and singles alike. In the clip, host Mark L. Walberg explains that, for the first time ever, the couples can send messages to their partners.

Not only that, but the singles have the power to also send messages to the other half of their romantic interests at the other villa. So, who sends messages on Temptation Island? And, more importantly, who doesn’t? Because silence can speak volumes about where some of these couples are headed, come the final bonfire of the season.

Source: USA

Who sends messages on ‘Temptation Island’?

In the clip, we don't exactly get confirmation about who sends messages from one villa to the other. However, we have a good idea about who is ready to share some choice words. And, unsurprisingly, one of those people is single Nafeesah. She and Great have gotten quite close and, she says in the Temptation Island clip, she has a message for his girlfriend, Paris.

“Paris, I got a little words to say,” Nafeesah says, in a confessional. “I’m gonna keep it classy, but I just… I would like to share some things.” Hall’s love interest, however, single lady Makayla, seems downright shook at the idea of sending a message to Hall’s fiance, Kaitlin. Which, if we’re being honest here, is a totally valid reaction.

And Kaitlin says in the clip that this is “the make it or break it moment” in terms of her relationship with Hall. Clearly, there’s a lot on the line for everyone. Even the singles who have made connections with some of the coupled cast members.

When is the final bonfire on ‘Temptation Island’?

As the name suggests, the final bonfire on any given season of Temptation Island occurs in the finale episode. For Season 5, that means viewers can expect to see the couples make their final choices on Aug. 30. That means there’s still plenty of drama that’s set to unfold after the cast is introduced to the idea of sending (and receiving) messages from the other villa.

Source: USA

Season 5 previously introduced the temptation light. It’s another Season 5 twist that puts added pressure on the couples as they remain sequestered from each other and get to know other people. Whenever the light turns red in the guys’ villa, it means one of their girlfriends is cheating. The same goes for when the light suddenly flashes red in the ladies’ villa.