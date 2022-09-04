‘Chesapeake Shores’ Has Taken Viewers “Home” With Its Two Theme Songs
If you find yourself singing along to Hallmark Channel on Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET, you might want to know who sings the theme song for Chesapeake Shores, the TV drama currently airing its sixth and final season.
As it turns out, Chesapeake Shores changed theme songs after Season 1, joining Big Love, Felicity, Family Matters, and Happy Days on the long list of TV shows that switched up their theme songs midway through their runs.
As Distractify previously reported, the Adam Woodall Band performed the Season 1 theme song, while Daughtry is the band behind the theme song that has accompanied the opening credits since Season 2.
The Adam Woodall Band’s “Coming Home Soon” was the theme song for Season 1.
The Season 1 credits showed scenes of the O’Brien family living their lives in coastal Maryland — with oversized picture frames emphasizing the picture-perfect settings — as the song “Coming Home Soon” by the Adam Woodall Band played in the background.
According to the band’s website, the Adam Woodall Band has been rocking on the Vancouver music scene for more than 15 years. Fronted by lead singer Adam Woodall, the band is available for weddings, parties, and other events. “My goal is to turn a moment into something bigger, to make a memory last forever,” Adam says on the site.
“Coming Home Soon” is a track from the band’s 2005 album, Silver Ring, perDiscogs. In a post on the Chesapeake Shores Facebook page, Adam thanked producers for choosing the song for the theme. “The song ‘Coming Home Soon’ sounds great!” he wrote. “Thanks for choosing my song and thanks for the support! Love the show!”
Since the show’s second season, the theme song has been the Grammy-nominated song “Home” by Daughtry.
Starting in Season 2, Chesapeake Shores ditched the picture frames in its opening credits… and the Adam Woodall Band song. The opening credit sequence also expanded from 20 seconds to a full minute, with closeups of each cast member as their name pops up on screen.
Producers picked a much more famous song for the new sequence: “Home” by Daughtry. The band’s namesake is its lead singer, Chris Daughtry, who placed fourth in American Idol’s fifth season but has since become one of the reality competition’s most successful alums.
“Home” is a track off of Daughtry’s self-named debut album, released in 2006. Chris told Entertainment Weekly in 2016 that he wrote the song in 15 to 20 minutes and played it for Clive Davis, then the CEO of RCA Records, after getting the boot from American Idol. “I played it in front of him with my guitar, and he pretty much signed me on the spot,” Chris recalled.
The song hit No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100, topped the Billboard Adult Contemporary chart for 11 weeks, earned the band a nomination for Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group With Vocals at the 50th Annual Grammy Awards, and contributed to their Grammy nomination for Best Rock Album that same year.