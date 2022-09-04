‘Chesapeake Shores’ Has Taken Viewers “Home” With Its Two Theme Songs

As it turns out, Chesapeake Shores changed theme songs after Season 1, joining Big Love, Felicity, Family Matters, and Happy Days on the long list of TV shows that switched up their theme songs midway through their runs.

As Distractify previously reported, the Adam Woodall Band performed the Season 1 theme song, while Daughtry is the band behind the theme song that has accompanied the opening credits since Season 2.