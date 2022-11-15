Who Voices Furry Sidekick Pip in Disney's 'Disenchanted'? He's a Budding Comedy Star

It's been 15 years since we were introduced to Enchanted's sheltered, redheaded princess-to-be, Giselle (Amy Adams), and boy are we excited for her return. Kevin Lima's satirical fantasy film follows the animated maiden as she's plucked from the fairy-tale land of Andalasia and thrown into our live-action world, specifically into the hustle and bustle of New York City.

Among the potholes, cockroaches, and angsty taxi drivers, Giselle meets cynical divorce lawyer Robert Philip (Patrick Dempsey), who eventually sweeps her off her feet.