‘Disenchanted’ Filming Locations Are so Different From Where the Original Took Place

Fans of the 2007 film Enchanted were thrilled to learn that Disney was releasing a sequel to the fairy tale, Disenchanted. This follow-up stars Amy Adams as Giselle, Patrick Dempsey as Robert Philip, and comedy queen Maya Rudolph as Malvina Monroe, per IMDb.

Except now, our heroine is confronted with the idea that happily ever after isn’t so perfect — a theme we can all relate to on some level.