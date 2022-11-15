Why Isn't Actress Rachel Covey in Disney's 'Disenchanted'? Little Morgan Has Been Recast

The stunning Giselle spends her days in the animated fairytale land of Andalasia playing with woodland creatures and falling for a chivalrous prince (James Marsden) complete with a chiseled jaw. Things go awry when Giselle is banished to modern Manhattan by an evil queen (Susan Sarandon) who forbids her from having her "happily ever after."

Stuck in the less-than-fantastical New York borough, Giselle is "rescued" by pessimistic divorce lawyer Robert Philip (Patrick Dempsey) and his young daughter, Morgan (Rachel Covey).