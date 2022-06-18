A Widow Makes a Surprising Comeback in ‘Peaky Blinders’ Season 6 (SPOILERS)

And in a 2019 interview with Cosmopolitan, Aimee-Ffion revealed she would consider a return to Peaky Blinders. “It depends on the script,” she said. “I feel like I got to do some really good stuff, and the storylines were really strong, and I could make the best of Esme. I think there’s an element of feeling quite protective over the characters you play, and if you feel like you aren’t doing that character justice… It’s such a brilliant show, and such an amazing following.”