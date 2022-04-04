Did Wendigo Donner Just Return to 'Outlander'? Fans of the Show Are Very Curious

Did Wendigo Donner Just Return to 'Outlander'? Fans of the Show Are Very CuriousBy Leila Kozma
Apr. 4 2022, Published 9:07 a.m. ET
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for those not caught up with Outlander.
Based on Diana Gabaldon's best-selling historical fiction series, Outlander chronicles the incredible adventures of Claire Randall (Caitriona Balfe), a time-traveling doctor, Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan), a Scotland-born soldier and landowner, and the people closest to them.
Season 6, Episode 5 ended with a gripping scene featuring a dark-haired man whistling the "Colonel Bogey March," a song written in 1914. What's the significance of the scene? Who could be the mysterious character?
Who was whistling and why at the end of Season 6, Episode 5 of 'Outlander'?
Season 6, Episode 5 of Outlander captures Claire and Jamie's visit to Wilmington, N.C., where they spend some time with Aunt Jocasta (Maria Doyle Kennedy).
The episode kicks off with a flashback scene capturing Charles Edward Stuart's (aka Bonnie Prince Charlie) escape from Scotland. Helping him in his quest is no other than Flora MacDonald (Shauna Macdonald), who also plays a considerable role in the episode.
A scene set in the 1770s in Wilmington, N.C., captures an attack of sorts against Flora — as part of which someone rummages through her room. The culprit gets caught and arrested, only stealing an emerald gemstone from one of her necklaces.
He reappears again at the very end of the episode, whistling a 1914 tune, the "Colonel Bogey March." His whistling catches Claire's ears.
Fans suspect that Wendigo Donner is about to make an impromptu return to 'Outlander.'
An activist and a member of the Montauk Five, Wendigo Donner first set his sights on time-traveling a while ago. He last appears in the Season 5 finale — briefly asking Claire for advice. Back then, Wendigo asks Claire whether the name Ringo Starr happens to ring a bell for her.
The ghost of Robert Springer (aka Otter Tooth) (Trevor Carroll), another member of the Montauk Five, appears to Claire in Season 4 of Outlander.
Wendigo Donner is a time-traveler, activist, and a member of Lionel Brown's team.
Loyal fans of Outlander are bound to recall details about Wendigo. He is one of the men accompanying Lionel Brown (Ned Dennehy) — but he isn't present during the violent attack against Claire and Marsali (Lauren Lyle).
Wendigo seems to reappear in Season 6, Episode 5, nicking the emerald stone from Flora's necklace, perhaps in preparation for his next adventure. He catches Claire's attention by whistling the "Colonel Bogey March" — which is an anachronism. "Colonel Bogey March" was composed in 1914 — as such, only a time-traveller would be able to whistle it in the 1770s.
Fans of the show will likely have to wait at least a week until the identity of the whistling man is confirmed. But many seem to believe that Wendigo is the mystery man.
Ready to find out what's next for Claire and the rest of the cast? Catch new episodes of Outlander every Sunday at 9 p.m. EST on Starz.