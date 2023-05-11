Home > Television > Reality TV > Next Level Chef Source: FOX Eager to Find out Who Wins Season 2 of 'Next Level Chef'? You Aren't the Only One! The Season 2 finale of of FOX's cooking competition series 'Next Level Chef' airs May 11. So, who wins Season 2? Here's what we know so far! By Pretty Honore May 11 2023, Published 3:33 p.m. ET

Warning: Spoilers ahead for Season 2 of Next Level Chef! Thanks to FOX’s Next Level Chef, competitive cooking shows have gotten a major makeover. Judged by celebrity chefs Richard Blais, Gordon Ramsay, and Nyesha Arrington, the series sees 18 chefs from different walks of life compete for the $250,000, a one-year mentorship, and most importantly, bragging rights.

On Thursday, May 11, viewers finally find out who takes home the win in Season 2. Among the chefs that made it to the final rounds are Christopher Spinosa, Nuri Muhammad, Omi Hopper, Pilar Omega Gaines, and Tucker Ricchio. However, only one of them can take home the title of Next Level Chef. So, who wins Season 2? Read on at your own risk to find out!

Who wins Season 2 of ‘Next Level Chef’?

As of this writing, it’s unclear who wins Season 2 of Next Level Chef, but you can check back here after the final episode airs for updates. Ahead of the Season 2 finale, viewers placed their predictions as to who they think will be victorious in the end, however, the only way to find out who crosses the finish line is to tune in to the two-part finale! With Season 2 of Next Level Chef coming to a close, fans wonder if the series will return for Season 3. Here’s what we know so far!

Will there be a Season 3 of ‘Next Level Chef’?

Fox has yet to reveal whether or not Next Level Chef is coming back for another season in 2024. But if ratings are any indication, the show has a good shot at renewal. After all, the series brought in a total of 15 million viewers for the Season 2 premiere.

