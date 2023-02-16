Distractify
'Next Level Chef' Season 2.
The 'Next Level Chef' Season 2 Cast Is Vying for Gordon Ramsay's Mentorship

Allison DeGrushe - Author
By

Feb. 16 2023, Published 3:34 p.m. ET

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 2, Episode 1 of Next Level Chef.

Following a successful first season, legendary British chef Gordon Ramsay and his fellow chef-tastic mentors — Nyesha Arrington and Richard Blais — are back for another competitive round of Next Level Chef. Season 2 of the culinary reality competition series will see 18 contestants battling it out for the grand prize of $250,000 and a one-year mentorship under all three mentors.

The second season premiered on Sunday, Feb. 12, as the Super Bowl LVII lead-out program; however, it will return to its regular timeslot of 8 p.m. EST on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. Now, ahead of Episode 2, we figure this is the perfect time to introduce the Season 2 cast of Next Level Chef. With that said, keep reading for all the known details!

Let's meet the cast of 'Next Level Chef' Season 2!

Alex Morizio

alex next level chef season
Source: Fox

Alex is a 48-year-old home cook from Brooklyn, N.Y. He is a member of Nyesha Arrington's team.

April Clayton

april next level chef season
Source: Fox

April is a 39-year-old home cook from Henderson, Tenn. She is a member of Nyesha Arrington's team.

Cassie Yeung

cassie next level chef season
Source: Fox

Cassie is a 28-year-old social media chef from South Brunswick, N.J. She is a member of Gordon Ramsay's team.

Christopher Spinosa

chris next level chef season
Source: Fox

Chris is a 29-year-old professional chef from Long Island, N.Y. He is a member of Richard Blais's team.

Darryl Taylor

darryl next level chef season
Source: Fox

Darryl is a 52-year-old professional chef from Memphis. He is a member of Richard Blais's team.

Kamahlai Stewart

kamahlai next level chef season
Source: Fox

Kamahlai is a 41-year-old home cook from Washington D.C. She was a member of Richard Blais's team before getting eliminated during the Season 2 premiere.

Mark McMillia

mark next level chef season
Source: Fox

Mark is a 52-year-old home cook and former NFL cornerback from Los Angeles. He is a member of Gordon Ramsay's team.

Matt Groark

matt next level chef season
Source: Fox

Matt is a 44-year-old social media chef from Erial, N.J. He is a member of Richard Blais's team.

Mehreen Karim

mehreen next level chef season
Source: Fox

Mehreen is a 27-year-old home cook from Auburn, Ala. She is a member of Richard Blais's team.

Michelle Calcagni

michelle next level chef season
Source: Fox

Michelle is a 30-year-old home cook from Oradell, N.J. She is a member of Gordon Ramsay's team.

Nuri Muhammad

nuri next level chef season
Source: Fox

Nuri is a 22-year-old professional chef from Bowie, Md. He is a member of Nyesha Arrington's team.

Omallys "Omi" Hopper

omi next level chef season
Source: Fox

Omi is a 39-year-old social media chef from Río Grande, Puerto Rico. She is a member of Nyesha Arrington's team.

Pilar Omega

pilar next level chef season
Source: Fox

Pilar is a 38-year-old professional chef from Detroit. She is a member of Nyesha Arrington's team.

Preston Nguyen

preston next level chef season
Source: Fox

Preston is a 19-year-old professional chef from Dallas. He is a member of Gordon Ramsay's team.

Shay Spence

shay next level chef season
Source: Fox

Shay is a 32-year-old social media chef from Austin, Texas. He is a member of Nyesha Arrington's team.

Tineke Younger

tineke next level chef season
Source: Fox

Tineke is a 20-year-old social media chef from Frederick, Md. She is a member of Richard Blais's team.

Tucker Ricchio

tucker next level chef season
Source: Fox

Tucker is a 31-year-old professional chef from San Jose, Calif. She is a member of Gordon Ramsay's team.

Vincent "Vinny" Alia

vinny next level chef season
Source: Fox

Vinny is a 42-year-old home cook from Columbia, S.C. He is a member of Gordon Ramsay's team.

New episodes of Next Level Chef air Thursdays at 8 p.m. EST on Fox.

