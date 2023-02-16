The 'Next Level Chef' Season 2 Cast Is Vying for Gordon Ramsay's Mentorship
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 2, Episode 1 of Next Level Chef.
Following a successful first season, legendary British chef Gordon Ramsay and his fellow chef-tastic mentors — Nyesha Arrington and Richard Blais — are back for another competitive round of Next Level Chef. Season 2 of the culinary reality competition series will see 18 contestants battling it out for the grand prize of $250,000 and a one-year mentorship under all three mentors.
The second season premiered on Sunday, Feb. 12, as the Super Bowl LVII lead-out program; however, it will return to its regular timeslot of 8 p.m. EST on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. Now, ahead of Episode 2, we figure this is the perfect time to introduce the Season 2 cast of Next Level Chef. With that said, keep reading for all the known details!
Let's meet the cast of 'Next Level Chef' Season 2!
Alex Morizio
Alex is a 48-year-old home cook from Brooklyn, N.Y. He is a member of Nyesha Arrington's team.
April Clayton
April is a 39-year-old home cook from Henderson, Tenn. She is a member of Nyesha Arrington's team.
Cassie Yeung
Cassie is a 28-year-old social media chef from South Brunswick, N.J. She is a member of Gordon Ramsay's team.
Christopher Spinosa
Chris is a 29-year-old professional chef from Long Island, N.Y. He is a member of Richard Blais's team.
Darryl Taylor
Darryl is a 52-year-old professional chef from Memphis. He is a member of Richard Blais's team.
Kamahlai Stewart
Kamahlai is a 41-year-old home cook from Washington D.C. She was a member of Richard Blais's team before getting eliminated during the Season 2 premiere.
Mark McMillia
Mark is a 52-year-old home cook and former NFL cornerback from Los Angeles. He is a member of Gordon Ramsay's team.
Matt Groark
Matt is a 44-year-old social media chef from Erial, N.J. He is a member of Richard Blais's team.
Mehreen Karim
Mehreen is a 27-year-old home cook from Auburn, Ala. She is a member of Richard Blais's team.
Michelle Calcagni
Michelle is a 30-year-old home cook from Oradell, N.J. She is a member of Gordon Ramsay's team.
Nuri Muhammad
Nuri is a 22-year-old professional chef from Bowie, Md. He is a member of Nyesha Arrington's team.
Omallys "Omi" Hopper
Omi is a 39-year-old social media chef from Río Grande, Puerto Rico. She is a member of Nyesha Arrington's team.
Pilar Omega
Pilar is a 38-year-old professional chef from Detroit. She is a member of Nyesha Arrington's team.
Preston Nguyen
Preston is a 19-year-old professional chef from Dallas. He is a member of Gordon Ramsay's team.
Shay Spence
Shay is a 32-year-old social media chef from Austin, Texas. He is a member of Nyesha Arrington's team.
Tineke Younger
Tineke is a 20-year-old social media chef from Frederick, Md. She is a member of Richard Blais's team.
Tucker Ricchio
Tucker is a 31-year-old professional chef from San Jose, Calif. She is a member of Gordon Ramsay's team.
Vincent "Vinny" Alia
Vinny is a 42-year-old home cook from Columbia, S.C. He is a member of Gordon Ramsay's team.
New episodes of Next Level Chef air Thursdays at 8 p.m. EST on Fox.