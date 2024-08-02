There Are More Than Two Winners in Season 6 of 'Too Hot To Handle' (SPOILERS)

Spoiler warning: This article contains spoilers for Season 6 of Too Hot to Handle Each season of Too Hot to Handle features a winner or winners who get the remaining prize fund at the end of the retreat. Sometimes, it's one person who earns it. Other times, it's a couple who is voted on by the others that gets the money. But who wins Too Hot to Handle Season 6, and who gets the runner-up prize?

That's right — for the first time, the Netflix reality dating show features a second place prize. Well, more or less, anyway. And in the end, there are three winners. Maybe everyone is technically a winner for getting all the way to the end. But if we're being honest here, the true winners are those who actually leave with some cash.

Who wins 'Too Hot to Handle' Season 6 and how much do they get?

Before Lana reveals which couple, between Bri and Demari and Katherine and Charlie, wins Too Hot to Handle, she says that $25,000 of the prize fund goes to one of the singles for showing growth and making progress over the course of the season. Gianna, who never coupled up with anyone this season, walks away with that prize.

And, with a vote of seven to one, Demari and Bri win Too Hot to Handle. Cue the fireworks, cheers, and over-sized check. OK, maybe not that last part, but Demari and Bri, who went through the issues that real life couples sometimes face and came out on the other side, are the winners this time around. Does this mean they'll last in the real world? That might be asking a lot, to be honest. But hey, they at least want to, and that's something.

Is the 'Too Hot to Handle' cast paid?

There are reports that the cast for Too Hot to Handle doesn't make money simply by being on the show in the competition. Yes, they often get brand deals on social media following their reality TV stint and that equates to money in a different way. But no one from the show has shared that the contestants are paid anything beyond the potential prize fund.

Does the 'Too Hot to Handle' winning couple split the money?

Lana doesn't explain how the prize works for the winning couple on Too Hot to Handle, but it makes sense for them to split it evenly. After all, they both earned the money while developing feelings and participating in important workshops. Let's just hope that Bro and Demari didn't split that $100,000 and go their separate ways.

I wonder if ppl will keep breaking rules until they empty the prize fund and it’s at zero 🫣💀 #toohottohandle #thth — cris 💌 (@badlandsnw) July 27, 2024