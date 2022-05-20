The Queen Under the Big Hat Was Finally RuVealed During the 'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7' Premiere

Spoiler alert: This post contains spoilers for the premiere episode of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7.

Ever since word of an "all winners" RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season hit Twitter and Reddit earlier this year, Drag Race superfans have been desperate to see which past winners were going to throw themselves back in the ring. In an attempt to snatch the crown for the second time and earn the title of "Queen of All Queens" — not to mention a staggering $200,000 — eight iconic winners from both the U.S. and U.K. franchises are competing.