Facebook Is Glitching Really Badly — but Why?

Social media is the backbone of our society, so when it glitches, so do we. If you’ve recently signed in to Facebook, you’ll notice that the app is a little buggy. Not only are users’ notifications showing up backward, but it seems that the unfollow function is no longer functioning.

In the past, the networking app gave users the option to unfollow friends whose content you no longer wanted to see — effectively *muting* them without actually having to unfriend them. This feature made it possible to ignore your great aunt’s thirst traps without having to explain why you’re no longer Facebook friends at Thanksgiving.