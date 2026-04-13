Why Did Britney Spears Check Into Rehab? Details Inside the Star's Journey to Recovery "She realizes she hit rock bottom." By Tatayana Yomary Published April 13 2026, 11:20 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

Ever since Britney Spears was released from her 13-year conservatorship in November 2021, fans have been hoping she could live as normal a life as possible. She’s endured a lot through her career, and despite the negativity, she deserves to enjoy the fruits of her labor. That said, Britney has had her share of ups and downs, from collaborating with Elton John to navigating divorce. However, it appears that she’s determined to take back control of her life with one brave decision.

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Reports indicate that the 44-year-old has decided to enter rehab. And while some folks suspected that things were off with the star due to her behavior on social media, many credited her eclectic personality and seemingly strange content as nothing more than self-expression. However, in light of some legal issues she’s been involved in, many believe she’s been silently battling them. So, why did Britney Spears check herself into rehab? Here’s what we know.

Source: MEGA

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Why did Britney Spears check into rehab?

According to TMZ, the pop star has decided to check herself into rehab during the week of April 5, 2026. The reason? The site shares that Britney made the voluntary move due to an alcohol and drug addiction.

Apparently, sources told the outlet that folks close to Britney have been urging her to check herself in, and she finally caved. She is said to be in a facility somewhere in the U.S., but the exact location is unknown. Additionally, there’s no information on how long the star will be in rehab. However, TMZ shares that most programs typically last 30 days.

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Sources revealed that Britney’s stint in rehab is due to her Adderall and alcohol addiction. It’s said that she makes it a point to replenish her Adderall supply on trips to Mexico. Plus, it’s a problem she’s been quietly dealing with for years.

Source: MEGA

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That said, Britney reportedly has the support of her sons and loved ones, who all hope that rehab is productive this time around. TMZ shared that this is not Britney’s first rodeo with rehab. "She realizes she hit rock bottom,” the source told the outlet.

Britney Spears’s March 2026 DUI may also be a reason for the rehab stint.

If you’ve been out of the loop, Britney found herself on the wrong side of the law on March 4, 2026. Per TMZ, she was arrested in Ventura County, Calif, for DUI.

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The outlet shares that Britney was driving alone when pulled over by police officers in Westlake Village. While Britney didn’t sustain any injuries, sources say she was taken to a hospital for her blood to be drawn. From there, she was booked by the sheriff’s department at 3 a.m. and was later released from jail at 6 a.m. on March 5, 2026. Given the seriousness of DUI, sources tell the outlet that Britney is being strategic about her rehab stint.

Source: MEGA