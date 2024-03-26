Home > Television > Reality TV > The Bachelor Why Did Daisy Kent Leave 'The Bachelor' Before the Final Rose Ceremony? “Falling in love with you has been so fun, and I do love you,” Daisy says, choking up. “But the thing is, you're not going to choose me." By Joseph Allen PUBLISHED Mar. 26 2024, 9:47 a.m. ET Source: ABC

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for all of Season 28 of The Bachelor. It's almost impossible to avoid at least some level of heartbreak in the final moments of any Bachelor season. After all, the series is predicated on the idea that most of the women competing for one man's heart won't ultimately be selected. Things were even more unexpected than usual during the finale of Joey Graziadei's season, though, because one of his two contestants left early.

Article continues below advertisement

Daisy Kent, who was one of the frontrunners from the show's earliest episodes, decided to break things off with Joey before the final rose ceremony could commence. Here's what we know about exactly why she did that.

Source: ABC

Article continues below advertisement

Why did Daisy leave 'The Bachelor'?

Perhaps the most remarkable thing about Daisy, Joey, and Kelsey Anderson, whom Joey ultimately chooses, is that all of them seem both kind and emotionally intelligent. Daisy decides to leave the show because, over the course of the episode, she picks up enough clues and hints from Joey to understand that she isn't going to be his final choice. Daisy tells Joey that she loves him and his response is muted, and he seems to be trying to let her down as gently as he can.

Understanding that she isn't the one, Daisy then visits Kelsey, asking her how her week has been. Daisy doesn't exactly tell Kelsey that she isn't the one, but she seems to be suggesting it. The two ride to the final rose ceremony together, and Daisy walks up to Joey first. She lets him speak, but eventually jumps in to say what she now knows to be true.

Article continues below advertisement

“Falling in love with you has been so fun, and I do love you,” Daisy says, choking up. “But the thing is, you're not going to choose me." “I know you said you want the best for me," Daisy adds. “So, I’m going to do what’s best for me and I’m gonna go.” Before hopping in the car to leave, she tells Kelsey: “I know your mom’s going to be looking down on this moment and she’s going to be so happy." I'm weeping, you're weeping, we're all weeping.

Article continues below advertisement

Daisy turns down 'The Bachelorette' job.

As Daisy gets in the car to depart, she says one more thing that seems to suggest she's still going to be searching for love. "The thing is, like, if I can love the wrong person that much, imagine how much I can love the right person," she says. While it may have seemed like all roads were pointed toward Daisy being the next Bachelorette, though, that isn't actually how things turn out.