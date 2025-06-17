Why Did Ginny Drop AP English in ‘Ginny & Georgia’ Season 2? Inside the Netflix Series Premiering on Netflix in February 2021, ‘Ginny & Georgia’ centers on mother-daughter duo Ginny and Georgia Miller. By Danielle Jennings Published June 17 2025, 4:23 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

After an agonizingly long wait, the third season of the Netflix hit series Ginny & Georgia returned in June 2025 and fans are expressing their appreciation throughout the internet — but with such a long hiatus there may be some details you forgot, such as why gifted writer Ginny dropped out of AP English.

Premiering on Netflix in February 2021, Ginny & Georgia centers on mother-daughter duo Ginny and Georgia Miller as they ingratiate themselves into a new town in Massachusetts after a lifetime of instability.

Why did Ginny drop AP English in ‘Ginny & Georgia’ season 2?

During her very first day at new school Wellsbury High, Ginny and AP English teacher Mr. Gitten immediately bumped heads. He seemed to be annoyed with her from the start, as she challenged his biased and oftentimes racist teaching style and subsequent microaggressions. In the Season 1 finale, Ginny had enough of his racism and called out his behavior in front of the entire class. To ensure that Mr. Gitten didn’t report her for her outburst, Ginny blackmailed him into signing a college recommendation letter for her.

Upon returning to his class in the series’ second season, Mr. Gitten, in an attempt to prove he’s not racist, assigns Ginny to choose a book chronicling the life of a person of color and teach the class about it. Seeing through his assignment as a way to test her, Ginny walks out of the class and never returns, thus dropping AP English.

Despite leaving the advanced English class and enrolling in regular English, Ginny fosters her gift of writing in ways outside of school. In Season 3, her father Zion enrolls her in a youth poetry class in which she excels tremendously, resulting in her being named a Youth Poet Laureate. At the ceremony for the honor in the Season 3 finale, the school principal asks Mr. Gitten why the gifted Ginny dropped his class, and he responds with a look of surprise.

What have the stars of ‘Ginny & Georgia’ said about the show?

In a June 2025 interview with Cosmopolitan, Brianne Howey and Antonia Gentry discuss the complex and hard-hitting themes in Season 3. Speaking about the highly emotional abortion storyline, Antonia offered her perspective. “Ultimately, when we look at these two characters, they have always been a mirror image of each other,” Antonia said of her character.

