'Iron Chef America' Is Being "Reborn" Thanks to a New Netflix Series
The TV show Iron Chef America premiered in 2005 and ran for 13 seasons. On it, contestants battled it out against well-known chefs in the industry known as the Iron Chefs of America: Bobby Flay, Mario Batali, Masaharu Morimoto, Cat Cora, Jose Garces, Michael Symon, Marc Forgione, and Geoffrey Zakaria.
Although the show had its fans, Iron Chef America seemed to disappear before a 14th season aired with no clear explanation. So why did it end? Here's what we know about what happened and how the show is making a comeback thanks to a streaming service.
Why did 'Iron Chef America' end?
As of now, there's been no confirmation about what happened to Iron Chef America. It stopped airing new episodes, but it's unclear if the Food Network show was canceled or if something else happened behind the scenes. In 2014, the network said that it didn't cancel the show. But that doesn't mean there were any new episodes for a while.
Then in 2018, Iron Chef America came back for a 10-episode season. After that, there was radio silence once again.
Since Iron Chef had disappeared for so long, some fans didn't believe that they would ever get to see their favorite show again. But now, the show has been reimagined with a new Kitchen Stadium, judges, contestants, and more.
Netflix is coming out with an 'Iron Chef America' reboot.
If you're an Iron Chef America lover, we definitely understand. And apparently, so does Netflix. The streaming giant has released its own version of the Food Network series. Titled Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend, the show won't be picking up where the original show left off. Instead, the show will be "reborn" with a "supersized approach to the ground-breaking culinary competition that started it all."
In the Netflix series, new Challenger Chefs will be battling against five Iron Chefs: Ming Tsai, Dominique Crenn, Marcus Samuelsson, Gabriela Cámara, and Curtis Stone. Then the last Challenger goes up against all of the Iron Chefs at once. They are all competing to win the Golden Knife, which will declare the winner the first Iron Legend.
This time around, Iron Chef is being hosted by Alton Brown, Kristen Kish, and "The Chairman" Mark Dacascos. Nilou Motamed and Andrew Zimmern will judge alongside a rotation of guest judges. Plus, in the Netflix show, there are even references to the previous Iron Chef shows, including an appearance from Japanese Iron Chef Masaharu Morimoto.
The first season consists of eight episodes and although a second season has yet to be confirmed, fans of the original show are looking forward to this one.
"I can't handle how hyped I am for this," one person commented on the Quest for an Iron Legend trailer. "Man, my childhood watching all these guys is flooding back."
"This was my go-to OG cooking competition show," said another.
You can watch Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend on Netflix now.