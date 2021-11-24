Johnny and Bao Have Different Ideas About Who She Is on 'MAFS' (EXCLUSIVE CLIP)

"Bao made it very clear that if I said no [to staying married], that's the end of it," Johnny says. "To me, I kind of was the proponent of, no, as in this didn't work for me … but because Bao made it very clear that a 'no' on Decision Day for her meant we are done done, I said yes."

He adds that he held onto the hope that, outside of the show and the cameras, Bao would be less "insecure" and would worry less about how she was perceived by others.