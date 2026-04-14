Why Nitish Kumar Stepped Down After Years in Power — And What Comes Next What looked like a sudden exit is actually a strategic transition that’s been building for years. By Darrell Marrow Published April 14 2026, 11:23 a.m. ET Source: X/@NitishKumar

After 20 years in power, Nitish Kumar has stepped down as Bihar’s chief minister. He submitted his resignation on April 14 after chairing his final cabinet meeting, according to The Indian Express. Nitish remains the state’s longest-serving chief minister and took the oath a record 10 times. He first became chief minister on March 3, 2000, but that initial stint lasted only until March 10, 2000.

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His long run began on Nov. 24, 2005, when he returned to office after the Bihar election. He later took oath for a record 10th term on Nov. 20, 2025, after the National Democratic Alliance won 202 of the state’s 243 assembly seats. Now, his time as chief minister has come to an end.

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Why did Nitish Kumar resign?

Nitish’s decision to resign came as he hoped to explore different political interests. He had already secured a seat in the Rajya Sabha and said he wanted to complete a long-standing goal of serving in all four legislative bodies — the Bihar Assembly, Bihar Legislative Council, Lok Sabha, and Rajya Sabha.

“We have done a lot of work for the people of Bihar. For so many days, we have continuously served the people,” Nitish posted on X. “We had decided that we would now leave the post of Chief Minister, and therefore, after today's cabinet meeting, we met the honorable Governor and submitted our resignation to him. Now the new government will look after the work here. The new government will have my full cooperation and guidance.”

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A chief minister, like Nitish, can serve as long as they have the support of the majority in the state legislative assembly. The assembly itself runs on a five-year term, which sets the typical political cycle, according to UnAcademy. However, the chief minister does not have a personal limit on how many terms they can serve. That means a CM can stay in power across multiple consecutive terms if their party or coalition keeps winning elections.

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Who will replace Nitish Kumar?

According to The Times of India, the ruling National Democratic Alliance has backed Samrat Choudhary as the next chief minister of Bihar. He currently serves as deputy chief minister and ranks among the most prominent leaders from the Bharatiya Janata Party in the state. According to NDTV, he has since taken on a larger role in governance and party strategy, positioning himself as Nitish’s successor.

एनडीए विधानमंडल दल की बैठक में माननीय नेता श्री @NitishKumar जी के प्रस्ताव पर समस्त एनडीए नेतृत्व द्वारा सर्वसम्मति से मुझ पर विश्वास प्रकट करने के लिए हृदय से कोटि-कोटि धन्यवाद एवं आभार। यह भरोसा मेरे लिए प्रेरणा भी है और एक बड़ी जिम्मेदारी भी।



इस अवसर पर माननीय केंद्रीय… pic.twitter.com/gzhe8PhZea — Samrat Choudhary (@samrat4bjp) April 14, 2026

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The NDA had already been planning a leadership transition after its 2025 Bihar Assembly win. Nitish’s move to the Rajya Sabha cleared the path for that plan. Samrat will now stake his claim to form the government, and the governor will invite him to take the oath as chief minister.