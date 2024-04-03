Home > Television > The Good Doctor Noah Galvin Left 'The Good Doctor' and Fans Want Answers (SPOILERS) Even though 'The Good Doctor' is ending, fans were shocked by what happened to Noah Galvin's character. "I will never forgive the writers for this." By Melissa Willets Apr. 3 2024, Published 10:56 a.m. ET Source: ABC

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 7 of The Good Doctor. Fans of The Good Doctor met and fell in love with Dr. Asher Wolke in Season 4. Tragically, in Episode 5 of Season 7, the show's last, we had to say goodbye to the character, played by Noah Galvin.

“Who At Peace,” which aired on April 2, 2024, ended with the popular Jewish gay character suffering a fate that horrified some fans. Read on for the full details.

So, why did Noah Galvin leave 'The Good Doctor'?

Dr. Asher Wolke met his end when a group of thugs committed an antisemitic attack against him, and he passed away as a result, as Deadline reports. Adding to the emotion of the storyline was that his boyfriend Jerome (Giacomo Baessato), was waiting at a restaurant for Asher. He planned to ask the doctor to marry him.

At the end of the disturbing episode, a title card read, “If you or anyone you know has experienced antisemitism, racism, anti-LGBTQ+ related incidents or hate crimes, or if you want to learn more about what you can do to stop hate, please visit splcenter.org.”

What happened to Dr. Asher Wolke has fans very upset.

As soon as the topical episode aired, fans took to Noah's Instagram to share their deep feels over the shocking turn of events. "I’m devastated! What a fantastic character Asher was! Thank you Noah for bringing him to life," gushed one commenter.

"I know the show was ending either way but why did they have to do this to us?" someone else questioned. Meanwhile, yet another fan lamented, "I will never forgive the writers for this." "Not how I hoped Dr. Asher’s storyline would close," a fan moaned.

@gooddrwriters Fantastic writing & wonderful job with tonight's episode S07E05 Who At Peace, because I'm crying for Dr. Asher Wolke! My reaction is Why?! He was suppose to propose/get engaged after such a wholesome first part of arranging the wedding of two of his patients. pic.twitter.com/7hHw4cKq6F — Angel Ngo (@AngeAnge21) April 3, 2024

'The Good Doctor' is ending after this season.

In January 2024, ABC announced that it would end The Good Doctor after seven seasons. Executive producers and showrunners David Shore and Liz Feldman as well as executive producer Erin Gunn said in a statement, "The Good Doctor has been a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, but it’s time to say goodbye. We are incredibly proud of the work we’ve done and the message we’ve been privileged to be a part of."

The statement continued, "We look forward to giving our fantastic fans, the truly extraordinary Freddie Highmore, the rest of our talented actors (and friends), and the best crew in the business the series ending that you all deserve. Thank you, Sony; thank you, ABC; thank you all."