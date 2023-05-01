Home > Television > The Good Doctor Source: ABC Brandon Larracuente's Dr. Daniel Perez Is Leaving ‘The Good Doctor’ After Season 6 — Here’s Why Brandon Larracuente joined 'The Good Doctor' as Dr. Daniel Perez during Season 6, only to say goodbye in light of the May 1, 2023, finale. Here's why. By Haylee Thorson May 1 2023, Published 1:11 p.m. ET

The end is upon us — in more ways than one. With the Season 6 finale of The Good Doctor upon us, the future of several main characters is at stake, most notably Brandon Larracuente’s Dr. Daniel “Danny” Perez.

After quickly assuming fan-favorite status, the finale promo depicting a severe car accident has left fans wondering about the character’s future on the ABC medical drama. Did you know Brandon Larracuente is exiting The Good Doctor ahead of Season 7? Here’s what we know so far.

Why did Brandon Larracuente leave ‘The Good Doctor’? His character arc reached a “natural conclusion.”

It seems Brandon’s time on The Good Doctor is already coming to an end. The 13 Reasons Why alum joined the medical drama as Dr. Danny Perez during the second episode of Season 6, only to say goodbye in light of the Season 7 renewal and impending May 1, 2023, finale.

Quickly becoming a series regular, fans were shocked when the finale trailer depicted Brandon’s character Danny getting hit by a car. After suffering a relapse and overdose in recent episodes, the last episode of Season 6 marks the end of the road for the beloved doctor.

The news that Brandon is leaving the series is devastating for some fans and came as a shock. However, Deadline reports that the series producers feel that his character’s “story arc has come to a natural conclusion, leading to the actor’s departure.”

Brandon Larracuente is trading ‘The Good Doctor’ for a new drama series.

While the Bloodline star’s departure from The Good Doctor is undeniably bittersweet, the actor has an exciting project on the horizon. According to Deadline, Pretty Little Liars alum Troian Bellisario and Brandon are the leads of the upcoming Prime Video drama series On Call.

On April 28, The Good Doctor star took to Instagram to share the news of his latest lead role. “Honored to be a part of this series, it’s a dream come true to pay homage to my folks who are retired NYPD,” the Party of Five actor wrote in his caption. “This show is gritty, heart-wrenching, and real. I can’t wait for you guys to see it.”

Deadline reports that Brandon’s character Alex Diaz in On Call “is an ambitious Latino trainee who grapples with holding onto his optimistic outlook as he realizes the challenges he’ll face as a police officer in today’s climate.”

Brandon Larracuente may not be leaving ‘The Good Doctor’ forever.